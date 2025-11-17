77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Many years ago I lived in a place that was often visited by crows. Especially in rain, they’d come and hang out on our veranda, making rainy weather so much more fun because I could observe crow behavior. And trust me, it’s more fun to watch than you’d imagine. For instance, one day a crow was digesting world news by… literally eating a piece of wet newspaper.
Somehow, when we think of cute animal photos, pictures of crows are not something that comes to mind. And that’s where you would be very mistaken. Despite the ominous reputation that crows have earned in literature, they can be as cute and goofy as any other animal.
Crows are also believed to live for centuries, but unfortunately, the crow lifespan does not usually cross the 20-year line. Another common misconception is that raven and crow are the same species, but though they are closely related and even look very similar, these are two very different birds, and they would like to stop being confused with each other, thank you very much!
So, if you are looking for some fun, cute, and heartwarming crow images, head down to the collection we gathered for you. Show this article to your friends who still don’t know how adorable crows can be or on the contrary, are big crow fans. Have you ever had a close encounter with a crow? Show us your pictures of crow shenanigans in the comments.
#1 I Managed To Befriend A Wild Crow, Here’s Maddie!
Image source: SN74HC04
#2 A Photo Of A Young Female Crow Next To Her Surrogate Family
Image source: rjand
#3 My Friend At Work Took A Picture Of Me And The Bros
Image source: teemoshroomz
#4 Came Home To Find My Dad Drying A Crow With A Hairdryer. I Wish I Was Surprised At This
Image source: imgur.com
#5 I Made Friends With A Magpie At Work And It Recognizes My Car
Image source: coolassdude1
#6 Been Feeding Crows For A Couple Of Months And Got My First Gift Today
Image source: cutelyaware
#7 These 2 Stop By Every Morning
Image source: Itzfavisiom
#8 So My Neighbor Nursed A Sick Crow Back To Health. Now He Chills And Is Cool. His Name Is Frank. He Even Sat On My Shoulder And Hung Out!
Image source: shitwhistle82
#9 I Rescued This Crow And Now He Won’t Leave And Has Become Part Of The Family
Image source: butterflytoast
#10 Raven Bro Gifted Me A Crab Claw
Image source: lovesanthropologie
#11 Australian Shepherd And Pet Crow
Image source: mildanti
#12 Found This Guy At A Celtic Festival, The Crow Is 3 Months Old!
Image source: Daiconan
#13 One Of My Favorite Crow Photos From Last Spring And The Best Model
Image source: prettyrickywooooo
#14 Saved This Baby Crow From A Car Engine And Reunited It With Its Mother Bird
Image source: RossVlogs
#15 Crows In Australia That Sleep On Their Backs
Image source: l_gyuru_0o0
#16 White Crow
Image source: Hempelravens
#17 Curious Crow Bro On The Surfcam At Coogee Beach, Australia
Image source: coastalme
#18 There Is A White Crow In My Town. Here Is A Picture I Took Of It
Image source: imgur.com
#19 A Baby Crow Fell Down My Chimney And For The Moment We’re Best Friends
Image source: bikefab
#20 I Found My Cat With This Crow
Image source: reddit.com
#21 There Is An Overly Friendly Crow In My City, He’s Trying To Steal A Muffin From My Pocket
Image source: imgur.com
#22 A Pic I Took Of A Majestic Crow Sitting On A Gate
Image source: Oni1jz
#23 Crow Helps Hedgehog Cross The Street
Image source: ViralHog
#24 Sunday Mood
Image source: mikefrank.eu
#25 My Dad Had A Pet Crow As A Kid
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Crow Gets Comedy
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Crowssant
Image source: Mysterious-Focus-984
#28 Went Outside And Found That My Dog Made Friends With A Crow
Image source: andyrosenberg
#29 What Do You Do If A Crow Befriends You On The Street, Follows You Home, And Starts Hanging Out In Your Room?
Image source: 9999monkeys
#30 I Snapped This Photo In Bryce Canyon Right As A Crow Landed On A Sign. Nothing Spectacular, But It Made It Look Kinda Ominous
Image source: vergro
#31 Crow Hopped As This Photo Was Taken
Image source: ccanavar
#32 Jerry Wants To Ride A Bike
Image source: purrblackpurr
#33 My Fluffy Headed Crow Friend That I Feed
Image source: fishypaw
#34 Crow Having Coffee. Early Morning In Belgrade
Image source: imgur.com
#35 Ride By This Crow At 25mph Every Day. He’s Always Happy To See Me
Image source: Buzz155
#36 Crow Picture
Image source: canuck_and_i
#37 This Is Horatio, He’s A Pied Crow
Image source: NiddTheBat
#38 Wild Crow I’ve Been Nursing Back To Health And To Like Me. Leg Is Good And Strong Again
Image source: Ivizalinto
#39 This Crow Thats Actually Just A Black Cat
Image source: Blueexx2
#40 A Baby Crow Has Befriended Us. He Has A Sore Head And Likes Cat Food
Image source: satanic-octopus
#41 This Lil Crow Got In A Fight Outside Our House, So We Took It Inside To Try See What’s Wrong And To Get It Help
Image source: Snek_boi_69
#42 Corvids Are Some Of The Smartest Animals In The World! Oliver Will Forever Be One Of My Favorite Birds!
Image source: zookeeperjawnie
#43 It’s Bath Time For Me
Image source: severus.thecrow
#44 You Have Any Games On Phone??
Image source: msvoff
#45 This Crow Did A Pose For My Girlfriend
Image source: will50231
#46 My Married Crow Friends
Image source: tristanbrotherton
#47 Those Aren’t Leaves, They’re Crows. Taken On The Penn State Main Campus
Image source: imgur.com
#48 Walking Across Ireland. Found These Two Crows On Tombstones In A 6th Century Monastery Cemetery
Image source: FratelliBrother
#49 My Friend Mr. Crow
Image source: mayankify
#50 My Handsome Crow, Stanley
Image source: Tiberious_Frog
#51 I Found A Beautiful Crow In My Backyard
Image source: lawlietxx
#52 A Few More Pictures Of My New Crow Friend
Image source: JephriB
#53 My Friend Found A Crow Stuck In Some Cables At High Neighbor’s House And Decided To Adopt It. Gave It A Chance To Leave As Well, But It Decided To Stay
Image source: UselessAndUnused
#54 A Crowbro Came To Join Us For A Biochemistry Lecture!
Image source: erinjrose
#55 Albino Raven (Or Crow?) My Dad Saw At Work
Image source: maltmash
#56 We Rescued A Crow From A Train On The Railroad And Made This Photo
Image source: Hormold
#57 My Friend Found An Injured Crow In Her Backyard. They’re Looking After It As Best They Can Before Hand It Over To A Wildlife Rescue
Image source: imgur.com
#58 I Was Eating My Dinner In My Car When A Crow Flew In Carrying A Chocolate Chip Cookie In Its Beak
It then laid the cookie in the water to soften it, flipped it over to soften the other side, then broke pieces of it off and ate them.
Image source: bpoag
#59 Forever Alone Level: Crow
Image source: thenshesays
#60 This Crow I Snapped A Picture Of A Few Days Ago
Image source: AntRadio
#61 Last Week Was A Baby Crow, This Week A Gold Finch
Image source: Olianne
#62 Procrastinating By Sharing This Photo Of A Crow I Took On Campus
Image source: imgur.com
#63 Found My Familiar
Image source: pinkutzaella
#64 My Pet Crow Brandon
Image source: WetF00T
#65 Tokio And Texas
Image source: bird_flirt
#66 Besties
Image source: maiziepoo.the.cavapoo
#67 My Mom Feeds This Crow Peanut Butter On Toast & He Likes To Dunk It In Water First
Image source: poord
#68 I Have Just Saved A Little Crow Deposited By Two Young People In A Parking Lot. It Should Be Flying Soon. A Tip To Feed Her Effectively?
Image source: Ysengrain
#69 Shoulder Animals Seem To Be Pretty Popular Nowadays. So Here’s A Shoulder Crow!
Image source: NiddTheBat
#70 Found A Fledgling Crow In My Garden. Training It To Fly
Image source: houvandoos
#71 Easy Rider
Image source: Canuck and I
#72 Just One Of My Crow Bros And Or Girls Saying Hello
Image source: TUFKAT
#73 Picture I Got This Week Of One Of The Crows
Image source: Apprehensive_Tale604
#74 Take-Off & Landing
Image source: arunabhsingh5
#75 We Rescued A Jackdaw Today
Image source: cuthbert_and_son
#76 A Handsome Friend I Made Today
Image source: animal_keeper_kelly
#77 Friend Took A Photo Of Me Swinging My Shirt Around And It Looks Like I Tamed A Crow To Perch On My Hand
Image source: GallowBoob
Follow Us