Many years ago I lived in a place that was often visited by crows. Especially in rain, they’d come and hang out on our veranda, making rainy weather so much more fun because I could observe crow behavior. And trust me, it’s more fun to watch than you’d imagine. For instance, one day a crow was digesting world news by… literally eating a piece of wet newspaper.

Somehow, when we think of cute animal photos, pictures of crows are not something that comes to mind. And that’s where you would be very mistaken. Despite the ominous reputation that crows have earned in literature, they can be as cute and goofy as any other animal.

﻿Crows are also believed to live for centuries, but unfortunately, the crow lifespan does not usually cross the 20-year line. Another common misconception is that raven and crow are the same species, but though they are closely related and even look very similar, these are two very different birds, and they would like to stop being confused with each other, thank you very much!

So, if you are looking for some fun, cute, and heartwarming crow images, head down to the collection we gathered for you. Show this article to your friends who still don’t know how adorable crows can be or on the contrary, are big crow fans. Have you ever had a close encounter with a crow? Show us your pictures of crow shenanigans in the comments.

#1 I Managed To Befriend A Wild Crow, Here’s Maddie!

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: SN74HC04

#2 A Photo Of A Young Female Crow Next To Her Surrogate Family

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: rjand

#3 My Friend At Work Took A Picture Of Me And The Bros

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: teemoshroomz

#4 Came Home To Find My Dad Drying A Crow With A Hairdryer. I Wish I Was Surprised At This

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: imgur.com

#5 I Made Friends With A Magpie At Work And It Recognizes My Car

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: coolassdude1

#6 Been Feeding Crows For A Couple Of Months And Got My First Gift Today

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: cutelyaware

#7 These 2 Stop By Every Morning

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Itzfavisiom

#8 So My Neighbor Nursed A Sick Crow Back To Health. Now He Chills And Is Cool. His Name Is Frank. He Even Sat On My Shoulder And Hung Out!

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: shitwhistle82

#9 I Rescued This Crow And Now He Won’t Leave And Has Become Part Of The Family

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: butterflytoast

#10 Raven Bro Gifted Me A Crab Claw

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: lovesanthropologie

#11 Australian Shepherd And Pet Crow

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: mildanti

#12 Found This Guy At A Celtic Festival, The Crow Is 3 Months Old!

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Daiconan

#13 One Of My Favorite Crow Photos From Last Spring And The Best Model

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: prettyrickywooooo

#14 Saved This Baby Crow From A Car Engine And Reunited It With Its Mother Bird

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: RossVlogs

#15 Crows In Australia That Sleep On Their Backs

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: l_gyuru_0o0

#16 White Crow

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Hempelravens

#17 Curious Crow Bro On The Surfcam At Coogee Beach, Australia

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: coastalme

#18 There Is A White Crow In My Town. Here Is A Picture I Took Of It

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: imgur.com

#19 A Baby Crow Fell Down My Chimney And For The Moment We’re Best Friends

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: bikefab

#20 I Found My Cat With This Crow

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: reddit.com

#21 There Is An Overly Friendly Crow In My City, He’s Trying To Steal A Muffin From My Pocket

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: imgur.com

#22 A Pic I Took Of A Majestic Crow Sitting On A Gate

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Oni1jz

#23 Crow Helps Hedgehog Cross The Street

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: ViralHog

#24 Sunday Mood

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: mikefrank.eu

#25 My Dad Had A Pet Crow As A Kid

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Crow Gets Comedy

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Crowssant

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Mysterious-Focus-984

#28 Went Outside And Found That My Dog Made Friends With A Crow

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: andyrosenberg

#29 What Do You Do If A Crow Befriends You On The Street, Follows You Home, And Starts Hanging Out In Your Room?

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: 9999monkeys

#30 I Snapped This Photo In Bryce Canyon Right As A Crow Landed On A Sign. Nothing Spectacular, But It Made It Look Kinda Ominous

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: vergro

#31 Crow Hopped As This Photo Was Taken

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: ccanavar

#32 Jerry Wants To Ride A Bike

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: purrblackpurr

#33 My Fluffy Headed Crow Friend That I Feed

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: fishypaw

#34 Crow Having Coffee. Early Morning In Belgrade

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: imgur.com

#35 Ride By This Crow At 25mph Every Day. He’s Always Happy To See Me

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Buzz155

#36 Crow Picture

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: canuck_and_i

#37 This Is Horatio, He’s A Pied Crow

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: NiddTheBat

#38 Wild Crow I’ve Been Nursing Back To Health And To Like Me. Leg Is Good And Strong Again

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Ivizalinto

#39 This Crow Thats Actually Just A Black Cat

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Blueexx2

#40 A Baby Crow Has Befriended Us. He Has A Sore Head And Likes Cat Food

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: satanic-octopus

#41 This Lil Crow Got In A Fight Outside Our House, So We Took It Inside To Try See What’s Wrong And To Get It Help

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Snek_boi_69

#42 Corvids Are Some Of The Smartest Animals In The World! Oliver Will Forever Be One Of My Favorite Birds!

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: zookeeperjawnie

#43 It’s Bath Time For Me

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: severus.thecrow

#44 You Have Any Games On Phone??

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: msvoff

#45 This Crow Did A Pose For My Girlfriend

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: will50231

#46 My Married Crow Friends

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: tristanbrotherton

#47 Those Aren’t Leaves, They’re Crows. Taken On The Penn State Main Campus

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: imgur.com

#48 Walking Across Ireland. Found These Two Crows On Tombstones In A 6th Century Monastery Cemetery

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: FratelliBrother

#49 My Friend Mr. Crow

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: mayankify

#50 My Handsome Crow, Stanley

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Tiberious_Frog

#51 I Found A Beautiful Crow In My Backyard

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: lawlietxx

#52 A Few More Pictures Of My New Crow Friend

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: JephriB

#53 My Friend Found A Crow Stuck In Some Cables At High Neighbor’s House And Decided To Adopt It. Gave It A Chance To Leave As Well, But It Decided To Stay

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: UselessAndUnused

#54 A Crowbro Came To Join Us For A Biochemistry Lecture!

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: erinjrose

#55 Albino Raven (Or Crow?) My Dad Saw At Work

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: maltmash

#56 We Rescued A Crow From A Train On The Railroad And Made This Photo

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Hormold

#57 My Friend Found An Injured Crow In Her Backyard. They’re Looking After It As Best They Can Before Hand It Over To A Wildlife Rescue

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: imgur.com

#58 I Was Eating My Dinner In My Car When A Crow Flew In Carrying A Chocolate Chip Cookie In Its Beak

It then laid the cookie in the water to soften it, flipped it over to soften the other side, then broke pieces of it off and ate them.

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: bpoag

#59 Forever Alone Level: Crow

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: thenshesays

#60 This Crow I Snapped A Picture Of A Few Days Ago

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: AntRadio

#61 Last Week Was A Baby Crow, This Week A Gold Finch

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Olianne

#62 Procrastinating By Sharing This Photo Of A Crow I Took On Campus

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: imgur.com

#63 Found My Familiar

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: pinkutzaella

#64 My Pet Crow Brandon

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: WetF00T

#65 Tokio And Texas

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: bird_flirt

#66 Besties

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: maiziepoo.the.cavapoo

#67 My Mom Feeds This Crow Peanut Butter On Toast & He Likes To Dunk It In Water First

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: poord

#68 I Have Just Saved A Little Crow Deposited By Two Young People In A Parking Lot. It Should Be Flying Soon. A Tip To Feed Her Effectively?

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Ysengrain

#69 Shoulder Animals Seem To Be Pretty Popular Nowadays. So Here’s A Shoulder Crow!

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: NiddTheBat

#70 Found A Fledgling Crow In My Garden. Training It To Fly

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: houvandoos

#71 Easy Rider

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Canuck and I

#72 Just One Of My Crow Bros And Or Girls Saying Hello

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: TUFKAT

#73 Picture I Got This Week Of One Of The Crows

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: Apprehensive_Tale604

#74 Take-Off & Landing

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: arunabhsingh5

#75 We Rescued A Jackdaw Today

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: cuthbert_and_son

#76 A Handsome Friend I Made Today

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: animal_keeper_kelly

#77 Friend Took A Photo Of Me Swinging My Shirt Around And It Looks Like I Tamed A Crow To Perch On My Hand

77 Ominously Cute Crow Pictures

Image source: GallowBoob

