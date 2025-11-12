“The Snow Sorrows,” Or How To Create Paintings With Your Camera

Most people make snowmen or clear their driveway. A few go sledging. Some may even ski to the shops. But for me, when it snows, I love to put on my costumes and take some old feeling painterly self portraits. These were incredibly difficult to capture. The wind was so strong, my tripod was blowing all over the place and I kept tripping over my dress in the snow getting into position before the ten second timer was up. The look of sorrow is probably true. I feel low at the moment and the harsh weather is playing havoc with my S.A D. Thoughts go out to the homeless and needy at this time. Here’s praying for the imminent arrival of Spring.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us