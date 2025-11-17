“I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It”: Dog Wins America’s Got Talent For The First Time Since 2012

Who doesn’t love a talent show? Complete with witty remarks from judges, soundtrack so loud it can wake the dead and people with a variety of skills that you’d never even consider showcasing on the stage. Unfortunately, they quickly grew boring as most of the winners are singers or dancers. Well, this just changed as the most adorable dog named Hurricane and her owner just won the top prize in “America’s Got Talent”. Woofderful!
America’s Got Talent has a new pair of winners – Hurricane and her owner Adrian
Image credits: America’s Got Talent
Adrian Stoica and his adorable pooch named Hurricane were triumphant on the 27th of September as they were crowned the winners of the 18th season of the renowned America’s Got Talent. The pair snagged the coveted $1 million-dollar grand prize and secured their place at the next big event – America’s Got Talent Presents: Superstars Live show at the Luxor Theater in Las Vegas.
Hurricane and Adrian made history and became the first dog act to triumph in AGT since 2012, giving the viewers a breath of fresh air. Their exceptional performance made the crowd laugh and stole the hearts of millions of people watching at home – they definitely will be the talk of the town in the upcoming weeks.
The victory did not come easy to them as they faced serious competition against incredible magician Anna DeGuzman and Murmuration dance troupe in the final showdown. While every act was fascinating to watch, nothing could top the performance prepared by Adrian and his pooch.
Image credits: America’s Got Talent
Image credits: adrianstoica.dogcoach
The pair delivered an amazing performance which resembled a movie set
Image credits: America’s Got Talent
The act began as a black and white movie where Stoica was talking to his director, Hurricane. Soon, the catchy hit “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen started playing and the performers stunned the crowd. Hurricane performed many tricks, playfully helping Adrian to choose a suitable outfit – hot pink jacket to match her ribbon. How can I train my dog to help pick my outfits?
One of the judges, actress Sofia Vergara, was so captivated by their act that she even dared to join the dynamic duo on stage. Whilst Adrian was helping Sofia to sit down, Hurricane patiently held his cane. The staging was set up to look like a movie scene and Hurricane would go back and forth to sit in the director’s booth behind the camera. Bark, camera, action!
The judges were in awe and couldn’t stop smiling as they gave a standing ovation to the best girl and her owner. Adrian lovingly held his dog as he was listening to judges’ opinions that were overwhelmingly positive. Sofia Vergara enjoyed being a part of their act so much she expressed willingness to join them on the stage in the future: “If you need me any other time to be part of your act, you know where to find me.”
Image credits: America’s Got Talent
Image credits: America’s Got Talent
Hurricane played the role of the director as she got behind the camera
Image credits: America’s Got Talent
Heidi Klum couldn’t stop gushing: “Hurricane is adorable, the smartest dog I’ve ever seen. This whole thing was adorable.” Howie Mandel expressed his delight by saying “That was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it.” I certainly haven’t seen anything like that and was wondering if Hurricane is smarter than me.
Simon Cowell, who is renowned for his harsh criticism, was all smiles and full of praise for the pooch: “She should be in a movie or a musical because she’s the star.” Throughout the season the charismatic pair gained tons of fans, so as soon as Hurricane gets a movie deal, the tickets will be sold out. And with this victory, it is evident that they are ready for the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.
Image credits: America’s Got Talent
With numerous impressive tricks which left the audience wondering “How did she learn that?” they won the hearts of the viewers
Image credits: America’s Got Talent
Image credits: America’s Got Talent
Image credits: adrianstoica.dogcoach
While not every dog will learn as much as Hurricane does, it should not deter owners from learning new tricks with their pets. Some choose dog training schools and dutifully attend classes and receive diplomas that their humans display more proudly than they do their bachelor’s degrees. However, that is not a necessity. There are plenty of dog training apps and videos on YouTube that can aid in dog training.
The more dogs spend time actively doing something with their owner – be it recall training or playing fetch, the more they will strengthen their bond. Dogs will know that “This is my best human, and we always do something fun together” and will (probably) never trade their owners for delicious treats.
Dogs that receive mental stimulation via training are less likely to engage in destructive behaviors – they will not chew on your favorite things out of boredom. Our pets cannot play games on their phones or read books, so it is owners’ responsibility to provide entertainment and stimulation. This will ensure a longer and happier life for them and can even help to prevent doggie dementia.
“Hurricane is adorable, the smartest dog I’ve ever seen. This whole thing was adorable,” Heidi Klum gushed
Image credits: adrianstoica.dogcoach
Simon Cowell said “She should be in a movie or a musical because she’s the star”
Image credits: adrianstoica.dogcoach
Hurricane and Adrian are proof of the amazing bond between a dog and their loving owner
Image credits: adrianstoica.dogcoach
The pair’s victory is a testament to the friendship between a dog and their human. This incredible teamwork requires hard work and dedication and incredible trust that they clearly have between each other. Not only did they win the hearts of millions, but they also inspired thousands of dog owners to spend more time with their pooches. I know I will practice some tricks today – while we won’t win a million dollars, we will certainly steal the show at the next family dinner.
