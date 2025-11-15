Hey Pandas, What Are The Most Unsettling Real-Life Animatronics/Mascots You’ve Ever Seen? (Closed)

Who likes scary things? All of you! Who likes scary robots? All of you as well, I’d hope!
I’m looking to see what creeps you out, but I’m not here to ask about your doll collection or things you find in your new homes. I’m here to ask you about Mascots and Animatronics that you might have seen at some point in time and have never been able to forget for all the wrong reasons.
Happy hunting, please don’t give me nightmares! (I’m kidding, go for it.)
#1
Charles Entertainment Cheese.
#2
The entire Disney Hall of Presidents. Ironically the same place a lot of politicians go to learn how to act like they care.
#3
Not animatronic, but a genius piece of clockwork from the mid-17th century — gave me serious creeps first time I saw the video. I’m glad he’s only 6 or 7 inches high. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kie96iRTq5M
