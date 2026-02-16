The Snow Queen: Here’s My Glow In The Dark Painting

She totally froze me as I painted her. I had to paint the wolves 3 times. I made the background a lot bluer and icier. Kind of happy to finally finish, though, it was a mission I thought she might end up on the wood pile.
More info: shadowluxart.com
First try ~ I painted both wolves then hated them.
Second try ~ Here I was ready to list it, but I held it back a few days, and then decided to try again…
Final Painting … was it worth it?
Final painting glowing at night in the dark.
