The Snow Queen: Here’s My Glow In The Dark Painting

She totally froze me as I painted her. I had to paint the wolves 3 times. I made the background a lot bluer and icier. Kind of happy to finally finish, though, it was a mission I thought she might end up on the wood pile.

More info: shadowluxart.com

First try ~ I painted both wolves then hated them.

The Snow Queen: Here&#8217;s My Glow In The Dark Painting

Second try ~ Here I was ready to list it, but I held it back a few days, and then decided to try again…

The Snow Queen: Here&#8217;s My Glow In The Dark Painting

Final Painting … was it worth it?

The Snow Queen: Here&#8217;s My Glow In The Dark Painting

Final painting glowing at night in the dark.

The Snow Queen: Here&#8217;s My Glow In The Dark Painting

