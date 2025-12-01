Jung Chae-yeon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jung Chae-yeon
December 1, 1997
Suncheon, South Korea
28 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Jung Chae-yeon?
Jung Chae-yeon is a South Korean actress and singer, known for her captivating presence in both music and television. Her roles often blend earnestness with emotional depth, securing her a loyal following.
She first gained widespread public attention by finishing seventh on the reality survival program Produce 101 in 2016. This pivotal moment launched her into the project girl group I.O.I, setting the stage for her multifaceted career.
Early Life and Education
A focus on family marked Jung Chae-yeon’s early life in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, South Korea. Details about her parents remain private, though she has an older sister, Jeong Si-yeon.
Her dedication to the performing arts led her to the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul, where she graduated in 2016. This education provided a strong foundation for her later career as an idol and actress.
Notable Relationships
Jung Chae-yeon maintains a private personal life and is currently single. While her on-screen chemistry with co-star Hwang In-yeop in Family by Choice sparked dating rumors, both actors clarified their relationship as a professional friendship.
She has no children and consistently keeps her romantic involvements out of the public eye.
Career Highlights
Jung Chae-yeon’s career truly took off with her participation in Produce 101, leading to her debut with the popular project girl group I.O.I. She also debuted as a member of DIA in 2015, showcasing her vocal and visual talents in the K-pop industry.
Her acting ventures expanded her reach, with notable lead roles in K-dramas such as My First First Love, The King’s Affection, and The Golden Spoon. Chae-yeon also served as a host for Inkigayo, further cementing her status across entertainment platforms.
To date, she has collected several accolades, including the Best Rookie Award for Television at the Asia Artist Awards and the Best New Actress award at the Grimae Awards.
