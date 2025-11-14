The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

by

Milan-based contemporary artist and activist aleXsandro Palombo gives his contribution to raising awareness on the spread of the coronavirus that is now a global pandemic.

“This is not a flu. There is no therapy, there is no vaccine, please #StayHome to help prevent the spread of the virus” said aleXsandro Palombo.

aleXsandro Palombo is known for his reflective and irreverent works that focus on pop culture, society, diversity, ethics, and human rights.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

The Simpsons

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Family Guy

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Queen Elizabeth

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Queen Letizia Ortiz and King Felipe VI of Spain

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Person Sips On Their Cocktail While Observing The Circus That Their Cousin’s Wedding Turned Into
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Helpful Woman Stops Helping Rude SIL With Babysitting, SIL Furious When She Finally Walks Out
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
Loki-Glorious Purpose Recap
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2021
TV Series Introductions We Miss: The Highlander Season 4 Intro
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2017
I Created Alternative Posters For The Nine Best Picture Oscar Nominees
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Best Of Berta’s Comebacks On “Two And A Half Men”
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.