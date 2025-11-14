The Simpsons, Family Guy, And Royal Families Encourage People To Stay At Home To Stop Coronavirus

Milan-based contemporary artist and activist aleXsandro Palombo gives his contribution to raising awareness on the spread of the coronavirus that is now a global pandemic.
“This is not a flu. There is no therapy, there is no vaccine, please #StayHome to help prevent the spread of the virus” said aleXsandro Palombo.
aleXsandro Palombo is known for his reflective and irreverent works that focus on pop culture, society, diversity, ethics, and human rights.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook
The Simpsons
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Family Guy
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Queen Elizabeth
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Queen Letizia Ortiz and King Felipe VI of Spain
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
