76 Times People Were So Infuriated With Their Family Members, They Had To Vent Online (New Pics)

Love them, hate them, but you can’t ignore them, yes, we’re talking about family members. Some days, they make life feel heavenly, but then there are those relatives who can make living together…well, a bit of a challenge.
Today, we dove headfirst into the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit to hunt for those infamous family members who somehow manage to drive everyone a little crazy. From breaking the toilet and keeping it a secret to baking the wrong cake, these posts perfectly capture the small moments that make family life…infuriating. Keep scrolling, some of these stories might just remind you of a certain relative you know all too well.
#1 Teaching My Brother To Drive, He Forgot Which Pedal Was Which
Image source: Luk2s
#2 The Only Ingredient My Father Purchased For Our Potato Salad For Easter Dinner
No eggs, no celery, no herbs or onions. Only potato. Guess our family is having Potato Potalad.
Image source: Starlightriddlex
#3 I Hate My Little Brother
Image source: _TurlteBoB_
#4 Leave My Homemade Pizza Alone To Cool For 5 Minutes, Come Back To See One Of My Family Members Cut It
Decided to make a pizza from scratch told everybody to leave alone for 5 minutes and this is what I find. Someone send Inspector Gadget because I have a murder case on my hands.
Image source: SuieiSuiei
#5 My Sister Bent The Plug Of My Overpriced Headphones
Image source: TimAppleCockProMax69
#6 An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone
Image source: ZeroSleepSamus
#7 My Mom Spilled Our Detergent This Morning, And This Is What I Come Home From Work To
Image source: Shadow_Dragon888
#8 Last Year My Mom Made A Cake For My Birthday. I Turned 28
Image source: xzgin
#9 My Dad Everytime
Image source: imdrunk20
#10 My Sister Keeps Painting Food And Glueing Fake Eyelashes To Them
Image source: Medical-Tap-6195
#11 Sister Destroyed 3D Puzzle That Took 3 Months To Make
Image source: Accomplished_Bar1745
#12 My Little Brother Rearranged The Keys In Alphabetical Order
Image source: Noah-777
#13 My Future Sister-In-Law Infuriates Me So Much
Image source: Joanna_Valdes
#14 Sister Wiped My 200 Hour Platinum Game Because She Was Angry With Me. To A New Adventure, I Guess
Image source: Pikafishy
#15 Someone From My Family Sprinkles Salt All Over My Bed Once In A While
I know someone might believe that it will cleanse me from demons or somethings, but holy hell, let me lay in my bed without salt on my mattress.
Also my parents didn’t believe me or gaslit me for a year. I thought I was going crazy.
Image source: CzlowiekNieWiem
#16 This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff
My mom borrowed my (nearly new) heels months ago and forgot them in her car. She found them like this today.
Image source: likeneelyohara
#17 Family Member Gave Us A Cubby House For Free. This Is How They Dropped It Off
Image source: Pubcrawlguy
#18 Bought A New Car Last Week. Mother-In-Law Takes It For One Drive Last Night
Image source: BadBadUncleDad
#19 My Mom Says We Dont Have Enough Money, But I Catch Her Giving Thousands Of Dollars Monthly To A Megachurch
Image source: Scratchfangs
#20 My Dad Broke My Car Door Handle And Didn’t Tell Me
So my dad’s car broke down so he’s been using mine to get to work since I don’t need it since my school is nearby. But I went with him to my aunt’s and when I drove it back I learned he did this, never mentioned it.
Also to add insult to injury he smokes in my car and in the past left bottles of vodka and beers in my car (along with lots of trash) even after repeatedly asking him to stop.
Image source: Waste_Oil_7964
#21 My Sister Just Dumped A Bunch Of Food On My Bed
Image source: ABNoble
#22 My Mom Keeps Opening My Mail Even After I Told Her To Stop
Me and my friends from out of state made Amazon wishlists to buy Christmas gifts for each other. I woke up today to my mom scolding me for buying more stuff online (I’m trying to save for a car). I had no idea what she was talking about as I hadn’t ordered anything. She shows me the items she unboxed and I recognized them as things from my wishlist. The picture is how she left it on the table. My friends and I had planned on doing a group unwrapping call over Discord as soon as we’d all gotten our gifts so we could watch each other open stuff.
This isn’t the first time my mom has opened packages of mine, but I was especially upset because she’d ruined the surprise. She got mad whenever I told her again to stop opening my mail, claiming “she doesn’t check the labels on every single package that comes in.” I told her she should since there was more than one person living here, and she got even more mad.
Image source: ababyinatrenchcoat
#23 My Family Never Leaves The Washer Door Open
Image source: Interesting-Yam-8830
#24 Father Thinks These Socks Are Still In Usable Condition
My 74 year old father is a bit old fashioned and likes to get his monies-worth from his clothes. But for the life of me, I cannot see the point in using socks that literally have 50% of their sole missing.
When asked; he says that ‘I like these ones because they are loose fitting and comfortable’. I have tried to explain that we could quite easily get him ‘loose fitting’ socks that in fact have complete soles and would probably be more usable. He doesn’t agree.
What is even more strange is he literally has dozens of pairs of new socks waiting to be worn that people and family have bought him.
Image source: Old_Administration51
#25 My Little Brother Got My Playstation Account Suspended
Image source: SkylanderConti99
#26 Merry Christmas! I Got An Extremely Expensive Drone And My Sister’s Dog Broke It When Nobody Was Watching
Image source: Bandana-Verdana
#27 My Mom Threw Away The Covers Of My Books Because She Thinks They Look Better Without Them
They are literally being held together with tape, what part of that “looks better?” Also, why throw them away instead of just storing them somewhere?
Image source: nikwillow
#28 My Mom Ate My Clearly Labeled Food And Then Lied About It
I would like to start by saying I cook all the time. I also buy and share food all the time. She very rarely does either of those things, but whatever I can feed myself. She lets me stay rent free while I’m in college so I figure it works and I can pitch in that way. Anyways, this time I didn’t want to share so I very clearly labeled my food. I come home to eat the food I was looking forward to all day to find this is all she left me. She then tried to blame my grandpa. He has had three strokes and is 86 and does not eat that much. So I tell her I know good and well he did not eat it. I show her it was very clearly labeled “No”. She then lies again and says she didn’t see the label. There is no way she didn’t see the label.
Image source: DisasterSensitive171
#29 My Mom Trashed My Room Today
She drinks, takes lots of medication, and gets mad easily.
Image source: WorldlinessPitiful11
#30 My Dad’s Currently Living With Me And Keeps Lowering My Thermostat And No, I Pay The Bills
Image source: d4wnn
#31 Everytime I Leave My Computer Unlocked Around My Younger Brother, This Happens
We share a room and if I forget to lock my computer, Kronk will, without fail become my wallpaper.
Image source: 93Volvo240
#32 I Look Away For A Minute. Little Brother Throws Phone Off Balcony And Onto Concrete
Image source: WanAli4504
#33 My Father In Law Dropped Items Off At Our House After An Extended Family Trip
He got to ours place before us and, being in a rush, put our items in the garbage “to protect them from the rain.”
Image source: gimp1615
#34 Someone From My Family Cut The Cake Like That
Image source: Bordobordo
#35 My Dad Takes Bites Out Of Cookies And Other Treats To Claim Them For “Later”, And Doesn’t Eat Them Later Anyways
I’m probably seems stupid to complain about, but my family has asked him not to, but still does it, even does it to the last thing in the box. He doesn’t have to do that, either eat it all, or don’t eat it.
Image source: Single_Storm9743
#36 My Mom Sold A Lot Of Items She Gifted Me Years Ago Because She Was In Debt (And Did Not Tell Me)
Just so crushing. I found out because she has Parkinson’s and ended up at the hospital with delirium. I had to go through her phone and figure out how in debt and screwed we are now and forever most likely.
Image source: angelthevegan
#37 My Mom Burned All My Drawings
So I’ve been drawing and posting anime girls for a while now and my mom got mad about it. At least I still have previous photos. No drawing today though.
Image source: Not_Creative149
#38 My $300 Handmade Japanese Knife I Brought Back From Kyoto, Used By My Mom To Butcher Raw Chicken Bones
Image source: eke2k6
#39 Mom Thinks Basement Sink Is A Portal To The Upstairs Trash Can
A lot of foot trafficked in the basement, but I’m the only one who lives down here. She likes to put trash in here and say ‘just take 3 things whenever you go upstairs’. But I hardly ever pass the sink when I’m going upstairs due to the layout of the basement. Dishes and rotten food from the downstairs fridge are also dumped here. So I find myself picking up soggy and gross things usually covered in whatever dryer lint she pulled out of the of the machine as well. Waking up to this just pisses me off for some reason.
Image source: Appropriate_Quote_30
#40 My Mom Ate All The Icing Off Of The Cake Because She “Didn’t Think Anyone Else Would Want Any Since It Was So Dry”
Image source: disaster-by_max
#41 Just Preparing For A Visit From My Parents
I’ve been a responsible homeowner for more than 10 years. Dad can’t help but “help”.
Image source: TapTapBam
#42 My Sister Put Her Dirty Clothes In The Hallway Three Days Ago
I have to walk over them to get to my room.
Image source: jujkjjj
#43 Brother Borrowed My Van For A Road Trip, Left With A Full Tank, Brought It Back Almost Empty
Image source: SurpriseItsFine
#44 How My Sister Uses My Center Console While She Borrows My Car. I Had Kept Important Stuff In There
Image source: Creater_K
#45 How My-23-Year Old Brother Thinks Is An Acceptable Way To Leave The Kitchen Table After The Family Asked Him To Clean It Up All Day
Image source: cullenrose
#46 Should I Finally Respond?
I gave him $10 once, two months ago, as a one-off family favor. Since then he’s been hitting me up for $5–$6 almost every day. I told him once that I can’t do that every day, but he’s kept messaging anyway.
For the past month I haven’t replied at all, haven’t sent a dime. Just ignoring the requests. Today, he leveled up: $15.
Image source: Sweet_Spend4177
#47 My Dad Threw Away My School Project Poster
Image source: Alex-Angel-1121
#48 My Sister Spams The “Pew Pew” Animation On Imessages Because She Thinks It’ll Get My Attention
Image source: Quirky_Image_5598
#49 My Little Brother Hammered My 1922 Lincoln Wheat Penny Into Oblivion
My little brother grabbed a hammer and the penny from my room, because he was mad at me for accidentally stepping on one of his toys and breaking it.
Image source: Indianajonesfan501
#50 My Sister Drew On My Chair
Image source: mrdapperdoge
#51 I Let My Mom Live With Me And Everytime I Turn Down The Heat She Removes The Thermostat
Image source: Tree_Apocalypse
#52 Sister Refuses To Actually Clean The Litter Room
My sister and I both have a cat, so we both take care of the cats, I do the food and water, and she does the litter boxes. She’s been fussed at by our mom more than just once and she says she’ll clean it then she never does, this same thing happened when I used to do the litter and she used to do the water and food bowls. She wouldn’t keep those clean or feed them for half a day and it got to the point algae kept forming in their water bowl. So I offered to switch since she said I had the easier task, so we did. Well guess we can see how that turned out.
Image source: Squishmallow_3
#53 Every Time My Dad Drives My Car, A New Scratch Appears
I just got home for my fiancée’s (I flew). My dad drove my car a few times during my trip just to make sure it didn’t sit still for too long in the cold. Needless to say this new scratch wasn’t here when I left. This isn’t the first time.
Image source: facet2f5lcut5xg
#54 My Sister (25f) Took My Beater To Work And Sent Me This. She Won’t Tell Me When It Happened Or How Long It Took For Her To Pull Over
Image source: Bittensoul
#55 Little Brother Jammed It In There And Now We Can’t Get It Out
Image source: Wayto_obsessed
#56 Mother And Stepfather Told Me “Take This Or You’ll Have Nothing To Sleep On”. Gave A Normal Mattress To My Stepfather’s Son And Didn’t Even Tell Me He’ll Be Coming
Image source: HoiDao
#57 Why Can’t My Mother Just Cut A Triangle Piece
Every time I bake something, she is the first one to try it. But she makes herself vertical cuts so this way she won’t eat too much. And now I can’t equally cut it to pieces.
Image source: Armagidosha
#58 My Step Dad Was Asked To Put Onions On The Sliders
Image source: idefkhomie
#59 Sister Washes Her Clothes With Mine And Ruins My Laundry
I intentionally wait to do my laundry on Sundays since 1) the rest of my family do theirs on Friday and Saturday, 2) I prefer to get my laundry done all together so I’m not waiting all day for everything to be ready, and 3) I know how to take care of my clothes. Everyone in the house knows this.
So I bring everything downstairs to wash as per usual, start my first load of laundry, and head back upstairs to clean out my room. When I came back downstairs when the laundry was done, I notice that the washing machine was more full than before.
My sister chooses to put her clothes in the wash. With my clothes still in there. I’m assuming she waited until I was upstairs and threw her clothes in there, but didn’t recognize that she had a pen in her clothes.
Image source: Kladdel
#60 Family Left My Road Bike Outside While I Was On Vacation. It’s Now Rusted And They Can’t See What They Did Wrong
My brother also definitely rode it and abandoned it after the ride.
Image source: Zero-_-Zero
#61 Family Member Likes To Keep Old Coffee Pods To Reuse, But Then Never Reuses Them
Image source: jijiji44
#62 The Way My Family “Changes” The Toilet Paper
Image source: ImaCulpA
#63 My Family Never Cleans The Lint Trap
Image source: fwueileen_
#64 Mom “Cleaned” My Room Again, Couldn’t Find My Moss For A Terrarium. 10 Minutes Later I Found The Container The Moss Was In
Mom claims she doesn’t know what happened to the 30 dollars worth of moss. I guess it grew legs and walked into the wonderlands.
Image source: reddit.com
#65 I Wash Dishes, And My Mom And Younger Brother Decided To Bake. This Was What They Left
Image source: Stefano265
#66 My Dad Complains That I Don’t Cook For Him. I Cook For Him. He Complains About The Food
His complaints for this were “too much sauce” and “too spicy”. He made me dump his 3/4 eaten bowl in the garbage and then went to eat some white bread with margarine.
Image source: poopoopeepeecrusader
#67 My Brother’s (That Lives In The Same House) Attitude
Image source: hey_you_quint
#68 My Sister Ate All The Strawberry In My Tub Of Neapolitan Ice Cream
When I confronted her about it, she just said strawberry was the only one she wanted at the time. I told her she segregated my ice cream, and also there was a tub of strawberry ice cream right next to this one.
Image source: Sarsapirilla
#69 Whenever We Put Utensils In The Dishwasher My Family Keeps Putting The Knives Facing Upwards
Image source: Hamza9236
#70 How My Family “Washes” Non-Stick Pans
They still cook with them too. Bought a new one and it’s already getting scratches.
Image source: savitibles
#71 My Dad (Who Says Hes On A Diet) Found The Chocolates I Was Gifted By A Coworker (My Mom Put Them Somewhere So Even I Forgot About Them)
Image source: DeadpoolMcDirty
#72 My Sister Takes Out The Stuff From Oreo Double Stuf And Throws Them Away
Image source: mamara07
#73 My Sister Thought These Mangas Were Coloring Books
Image source: hauntedbytheghost_
#74 My Sister Asked Her Husband To Watch Her Dinner While She Went For A Run. Brush’s In Trouble Now
Image source: bad11ama
#75 My Little Sister
Image source: LaminatedPASTA
#76 My Family Doesn’t Know How To Use A Bread Bin And It Drives Me Nuts
Image source: Redditor1512
Follow Us