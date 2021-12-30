Are We Ever Going To See The Expanse Season 7?

When The Expanse was released in December of 2015, it didn’t take long for the show to become popular among viewers. Based on a book series of the same name by James S. A. Corey, The Expanse is set hundreds of years in the future in a world that is almost unrecognizable. Humans have taken over the entire solar system and Mars has become a separate military power. Over time, the relationship between Earth and Mars starts to break down which results in a war-like atmosphere. The show aired on Syfy for the first three seasons before being moved to Amazon Prime. Now in its sixth season, The Expanse appears to still be going strong, but many viewers are wondering what the future has in store for the show. Is there going to be a 7th season of The Expanse? Let’s talk about it.
What Makes The Expanse So Special?
You don’t have to be a science fiction fan to know that there have been plenty of shows that take place in the future and are set on various planets. However, The Expanse has had people in a chokehold since it premiered. Those who haven’t seen the show may be wondering what about it makes it so appealing. While the answer may not be obvious, it’s actually quite simple. For starters, even though the series takes place in the distant future, it has many themes that are still relevant to viewers in today’s world. On top of that, there is plenty of action and the characters are complex and interesting. However, the thing that truly sets The Expanse apart is the fact that it is incredibly accurate even though it’s fictional. According to TV Guide, “The Expanse is one of the most detail-oriented shows you’ll ever find. Every aspect is well thought out, down to how much light from the Earth would reflect upon the moon’s surface at a specific time of day. And when this level of thoughtfulness is applied to the show’s action sequences, the results are jaw-dropping and leave you wishing you could watch them on the big screen.”
What’s Next for The Expanse?
The sixth season of The Expanse is set to end on January 14, 2022. Amazon has already announced that it will not be moving forward with the show after this season. However, fans will be happy to know that this doesn’t exactly mean that the end of the road has come. One of the show’s writers, Ty Franck, told Polygon, “We have what we think is a very natural pause point for the story after season 6. It’ll feel like a satisfying end to the story we’ve been building over the first five seasons. I think one of the things that is sort of an outmoded idea is the idea of being canceled.” Showrunner, Naren Shankar, also echoed a similar sentiment in an article from Entertainment Weekly. According to the piece, Shankar said, “…what I will say is that there’s definitely more to tell and I’m sure Ty and Daniel would say exactly the same thing. But yeah, that’s probably about as much as I can say at this point”.
While it’s great to know that those involved see a future for the show, the chances of The Expanse actually returning seem a little unlikely. In order for the show to return, the production team would need to find another studio willing to take the project on. On top of that, the stars will likely move on to other opportunities which means it could be difficult — or impossible — to get them to sign back on for another season. That said, however, there’s always a chance – especially if there is a lot of support from fans which The Expanse seems to have. At the same time, however, there are some fans who understand that all good things must come to an end, even if they don’t want it to. Sometimes it does more harm than good for shows to keep going as opposed to letting them end on a good note.
What Would Season 7 Be About?
Since a seventh season is off the table at the moment, there is no information on what direction the show would go in if it were to continue. More than likely, however, the series would continue down the same path as the books. There are nine books in The Expanse series and another one, Memory’s Legion, is set to be released in 2022. Since there are so many books left, it does make sense for the show to continue at least for a little while longer.