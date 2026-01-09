49 Times People Were So Proud Of How They Decorated Their Homes, They Had To Share Online (New Pics)

Your home is your sanctuary—the place you spend so much of your time, where you recharge, relax, and can always retreat when the outside world gets too loud. That’s why it matters that it actually feels good to be there. Because if your space looks bleak or unfinished, it’s hard to feel uplifted when you’re surrounded by it every day.
Of course, giving a home a real transformation takes work, and with endless styles and options out there, it can be tough to even know where to start. Luckily, the Home Decorating subreddit is packed with people showing off their renovations and makeovers—so you can steal a little inspiration and also just admire the results. Check out their projects below and give your favorites some love in the comments.
#1 Curtain In The Middle Of The Room Splitting It In Two
Image source: maljones1
#2 Gave Our Small Bathroom A Budget Makeover – Thoughts? (After/Before Pics)
Image source: larvfinger
#3 My Mother In Law And Father In Laws Doing For My Daughters Nursery!
Image source: spaghetticat1256
#4 Psa: If You’re Considering Painting Old 70s Paneling, Just Do It
Image source: gwendolyn_trundlebed
#5 Moody Blues. Seattle, Wa Bathroom Remodel
Image source: ModelRemodel
#6 Wanted A Dark And Moody Office
Image source: blenda220
#7 Before And After: Kitty Room!
Image source: fivenapsaday
#8 Nursery Makeover Before And After
Image source: -thesunwillrise-
#9 Final Library Reveal!
Image source: kshades12
#10 Before And After Office Remodel
Image source: SmallRuin6767
#11 Before & After: Powder Room Update
Image source: Lauraizm
#12 Before And After Of My Living Room On The Åland Islands
Image source: Prisse112
#13 I Renovated My Old Pigsty
Image source: Overdosive
#14 This Gucci Heron-Print Wallpaper May Be My Favorite Wallpaper Ever
Image source: missyagogo
#15 Moody Office – Before & After
Image source: Halcyon-Haus
#16 Two-Toned Kitchen Reno
Image source: Halcyon-Haus
#17 Did I Get This Right?
Image source: torils65
#18 How Do You Feel About Doors That Open Up An Entire Wall?
Image source: [deleted]
#19 Stained Glass Nightstand Lamp Made By Me
Image source: Parmesan28
#20 Just Bought My First Home!
Image source: ocelino85
#21 Primary Bath Before & After
Image source: Halcyon-Haus
#22 It’s Over The Top, But It Makes Me So Happy
Image source: CezarSalazar
#23 My Aunt’s Bathroom Is A Time Capsule And I Love It
Image source: Dramatic_Dance
#24 Just Got My Own Place After Being Homeless For 3 Years
Image source: KarensRpeopletoo
#25 This Little Rainbow Arch Makes Me So Happy
Image source: emritta
#26 My Crazy Colorful Space
Image source: Free_Cod9180
#27 I Spent 2 Weeks Remodelling My Mum’s Bedroom As A Surprise Whilst She Was On A Cruise
Image source: Separate-Scar5554
#28 Kitchen Remodel Done Entirely By My Husband And I For $3k
Image source: courtneyrel
#29 Fully Remodeled Kitchen I Recently Built
Image source: customwoodworkscw
#30 How’d I Do?
Image source: kleincs01
#31 Dining Room Update!
Image source: kmayellis
#32 Front Porch Before And After
Image source: GeneralPineapple1001
#33 I Added A “Mural” To This Huge Blank Wall
Image source: microflorae
#34 Bathroom Refresh!
Image source: Senior_Corner_538
#35 It Really Ties The Room Together
Image source: milpoolthrillho
#36 Before And After: How Do You Like My New Terrace?
Image source: Beautiful_Platform89
#37 Custom Laundry Room Cabinets I Built
Image source: customwoodworkscw
#38 Before And After Of My Toddler’s Room!
Image source: South_Information_15
#39 Before & After – Dining Room
Image source: Halcyon-Haus
#40 After/ Before Onsweet Renovation. I Was Going For Classy/Girly And Hopefully Unique Look
Image source: smallerlola
#41 Before/After 31 M Did I Do Alright?
Image source: Proud_Canadian01
#42 My Living Room!
Image source: thechroniclesofbean
#43 I Just Redid My Room, Our Turn After Doing The Kids’ Room!
Image source: South_Information_15
#44 I Did It
Image source: Significant-Fix-2498
#45 High Rise Apartment
Image source: smt_123
#46 Seafoam Bathroom Remodel In Seattle
Image source: ModelRemodel
#47 Update To My Entryway: Thank You All For Your Advice!
Image source: RayJCee
#48 Overwhelmed And Don’t Know Where To Start
Image source: Dam_Onions
#49 Laundry Area Before And After
Image source: shawnandbrit07
