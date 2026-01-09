49 Times People Were So Proud Of How They Decorated Their Homes, They Had To Share Online (New Pics)

by

Your home is your sanctuary—the place you spend so much of your time, where you recharge, relax, and can always retreat when the outside world gets too loud. That’s why it matters that it actually feels good to be there. Because if your space looks bleak or unfinished, it’s hard to feel uplifted when you’re surrounded by it every day.

Of course, giving a home a real transformation takes work, and with endless styles and options out there, it can be tough to even know where to start. Luckily, the Home Decorating subreddit is packed with people showing off their renovations and makeovers—so you can steal a little inspiration and also just admire the results. Check out their projects below and give your favorites some love in the comments.

#1 Curtain In The Middle Of The Room Splitting It In Two

Image source: maljones1

#2 Gave Our Small Bathroom A Budget Makeover – Thoughts? (After/Before Pics)

Image source: larvfinger

#3 My Mother In Law And Father In Laws Doing For My Daughters Nursery!

Image source: spaghetticat1256

#4 Psa: If You’re Considering Painting Old 70s Paneling, Just Do It

Image source: gwendolyn_trundlebed

#5 Moody Blues. Seattle, Wa Bathroom Remodel

Image source: ModelRemodel

#6 Wanted A Dark And Moody Office

Image source: blenda220

#7 Before And After: Kitty Room!

Image source: fivenapsaday

#8 Nursery Makeover Before And After

Image source: -thesunwillrise-

#9 Final Library Reveal!

Image source: kshades12

#10 Before And After Office Remodel

Image source: SmallRuin6767

#11 Before & After: Powder Room Update

Image source: Lauraizm

#12 Before And After Of My Living Room On The Åland Islands

Image source: Prisse112

#13 I Renovated My Old Pigsty

Image source: Overdosive

#14 This Gucci Heron-Print Wallpaper May Be My Favorite Wallpaper Ever

Image source: missyagogo

#15 Moody Office – Before & After

Image source: Halcyon-Haus

#16 Two-Toned Kitchen Reno

Image source: Halcyon-Haus

#17 Did I Get This Right?

Image source: torils65

#18 How Do You Feel About Doors That Open Up An Entire Wall?

Image source: [deleted]

#19 Stained Glass Nightstand Lamp Made By Me

Image source: Parmesan28

#20 Just Bought My First Home!

Image source: ocelino85

#21 Primary Bath Before & After

Image source: Halcyon-Haus

#22 It’s Over The Top, But It Makes Me So Happy

Image source: CezarSalazar

#23 My Aunt’s Bathroom Is A Time Capsule And I Love It

Image source: Dramatic_Dance

#24 Just Got My Own Place After Being Homeless For 3 Years

Image source: KarensRpeopletoo

#25 This Little Rainbow Arch Makes Me So Happy

Image source: emritta

#26 My Crazy Colorful Space

Image source: Free_Cod9180

#27 I Spent 2 Weeks Remodelling My Mum’s Bedroom As A Surprise Whilst She Was On A Cruise

Image source: Separate-Scar5554

#28 Kitchen Remodel Done Entirely By My Husband And I For $3k

Image source: courtneyrel

#29 Fully Remodeled Kitchen I Recently Built

Image source: customwoodworkscw

#30 How’d I Do?

Image source: kleincs01

#31 Dining Room Update!

Image source: kmayellis

#32 Front Porch Before And After

Image source: GeneralPineapple1001

#33 I Added A “Mural” To This Huge Blank Wall

Image source: microflorae

#34 Bathroom Refresh!

Image source: Senior_Corner_538

#35 It Really Ties The Room Together

Image source: milpoolthrillho

#36 Before And After: How Do You Like My New Terrace?

Image source: Beautiful_Platform89

#37 Custom Laundry Room Cabinets I Built

Image source: customwoodworkscw

#38 Before And After Of My Toddler’s Room!

Image source: South_Information_15

#39 Before & After – Dining Room

Image source: Halcyon-Haus

#40 After/ Before Onsweet Renovation. I Was Going For Classy/Girly And Hopefully Unique Look

Image source: smallerlola

#41 Before/After 31 M Did I Do Alright?

Image source: Proud_Canadian01

#42 My Living Room!

Image source: thechroniclesofbean

#43 I Just Redid My Room, Our Turn After Doing The Kids’ Room!

Image source: South_Information_15

#44 I Did It

Image source: Significant-Fix-2498

#45 High Rise Apartment

Image source: smt_123

#46 Seafoam Bathroom Remodel In Seattle

Image source: ModelRemodel

#47 Update To My Entryway: Thank You All For Your Advice!

Image source: RayJCee

#48 Overwhelmed And Don’t Know Where To Start

Image source: Dam_Onions

#49 Laundry Area Before And After

Image source: shawnandbrit07

