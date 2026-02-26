Maz Jobrani: Bio And Career Highlights

Maz Jobrani: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Maz Jobrani

February 26, 1972

Tehran, Iran

53 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Maz Jobrani?

American comedian and actor Maziyar Jobrani is known for his sharp observational humor and engaging stage presence. His performances often dissect cultural stereotypes with a refreshing, insightful approach.

He burst into the public eye as a founding member of the “Axis of Evil” comedy group, whose groundbreaking Comedy Central special challenged misconceptions. This success solidified his reputation for thought-provoking yet hilarious commentary.

Early Life and Education

Born in Tehran, Iran, Maziyar Jobrani moved to California with his family at six years old to escape the Iranian Revolution. He spent his formative years in Tiburon, located in the San Francisco Bay area.

He attended Redwood High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and Italian from the University of California, Berkeley. Jobrani later enrolled in a PhD program at UCLA, but ultimately left to pursue his passion for comedy and acting.

Notable Relationships

In 2006, Maz Jobrani married Preetha Jobrani, an Indian-American attorney. Their relationship has remained largely out of the intense public spotlight, focusing on family life.

The couple shares two children, a son and a daughter. Jobrani often incorporates humorous anecdotes about his family and intercultural experiences into his stand-up routines.

Career Highlights

Maz Jobrani gained significant recognition as a founding member of the “Axis of Evil” comedy tour, which led to a highly successful Comedy Central special. He has since produced multiple solo stand-up specials, including the Netflix original Immigrant.

Beyond stand-up, Jobrani authored the Los Angeles Times best-selling memoir I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One on TV, offering humorous reflections on his identity. He also maintains an acting career, with roles in films like The Interpreter and the CBS sitcom Superior Donuts.

Signature Quote

“I always encourage my friends to travel and see the Middle East — and vice versa.”

