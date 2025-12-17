Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

Every engaged couple should have the right to decide how they want to get married. Suggestions from family and friends are normal, but passive-aggressive comments and blackmail are not.

A few days ago, one man turned to Reddit to vent his frustrations about planning a small, intimate wedding with his fiancée. And they all have something to do with his parents, who pushed their vision of the event even after they were told to stop.

Some families contribute financially, and in exchange, the bride and groom may grant them power over certain choices, but that wasn’t the case here. His mom and dad weren’t ready to pitch in, but had no trouble dictating guest lists, demanding a bigger venue, and even destroying his personal belongings to try to force their way.

While exciting, planning a wedding can be tricky

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

Image credits: Breno Cardoso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Especially when others start forcing their vision onto the couple

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

Image credits:  Ivan S / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

Image credits: Will Oliveira / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

The groom said he stands by his decision to go no contact with his parents

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

Image credits: Mâide Arslan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

Image credits: anonymous 

People who read the story agree that the parents were out of line

Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding
Man Cuts Off Parents After Their Revenge In Response To Him Planning A Small Wedding

