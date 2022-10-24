The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose’s Many Struggles

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City did not disappoint when it first debuted in 2020. The Salt Lake City area is known for its large population of Mormon families. Many thought this show might flop, being that so many Mormon families forgo things like caffeine and alcohol, but these are women who don’t all fit with the vibe of your traditional Mormon mom. They’re intense and dramatic, and they have their issues just like every other Real Housewife franchise city – and Whitney Rose is one of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She’s someone who has a dramatic flair about her.
She is No Longer Part of the Mormon Church
The Church of Jesus Christ – Church of Latter-Day Saints has strict rules. Whitney Rose did not exactly abide by those rules. One such rule is all about infidelity, and she was not the kind of young woman who was exactly up and up on that rule. She left the church officially in 2022, but she had been struggling with it for years.
Ultimately, she felt that the church was not healthy for her marriage, and the struggle she and her husband faced was too much as she tried to navigate both her marriage, her religion, and her family. It was not a decision she made lightly; we imagine it was quite difficult.
Whitney Rose Engaged in an Affair
Whitney Rose did not remain married to her first husband. The church she belongs to is notoriously unhappy with the idea of infidelity and divorce, but she engaged in both. She was married young – she only turned 36 on September 30, 2022. However, she was a young bride with a day job. She fell fast and hard for her boss. His name was Justin. They began seeing one another behind her husband and his wife’s back.
It took only weeks for their torrid affair to bring them both to their respective spouses with the announcement they wanted to divorce. Following the end of both of their marriages, they got married, and they welcomed two children of their own. The church frowned upon their choices, and it was just the beginning of Whitney Rose’s relationship with the Mormon church.
Whitney Rose Has Struggled with Memories of Her Childhood
One thing we’ve learned about Whitney Rose in the past two years is that her own childhood is one she doesn’t remember much of. She tries, and it’s a conversation she’s had many times with her own husband. She simply cannot remember much of her childhood. It’s blocked from her memory, and she’s struggled tremendously as an adult to figure out why.
“A lot of my childhood I have blocked out. And as I’ve been on this healing journey, I have relied on other family members to help fill the pieces because as much healing that I do, there are certain things you cannot remove from a child’s brain. All of those memories that I suppressed are all flowing through me now. And there’s just so much pain. I’m feeling so much pain and so much anger. And it just feels very overwhelming to take this all on right now,” she said of her trauma.
She was Allegedly Abused as a Child
The problem with her childhood was not just that Whitney Rose was struggling to remember. The problem is that she didn’t know what she was blocking out until she received a call from her brother. He rocked her world when he told her that through the therapy he was going through to heal from his own childhood issues, he recalled her being abused as a child. She did not have any recollection of this, but the knowledge that her brother suddenly remembered his sister being abused was difficult for him. He called her to share the news, and it broke her.
At the end of the day, Whitney Rose has her issues. There are many who dislike her because she chose to leave the church. There are many who dislike her for breaking up her own marriage and another woman’s marriage to be with her husband. Still, there are those who dislike her simply because she’s a wealthy, beautiful, successful woman who lives large.
At the end of the day, though, no one knows what she’s been through and how that’s affected her. She’s only just learning on her own, and it’s an uphill battle for the reality star. Thankfully, she has her husband there to help.