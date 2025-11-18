Woman Cuts Contact With Parents After They Dig Up Her Fiancé’s Juvenile File To Break Them Up

Love is a natural phenomenon because we don’t get to choose who we fall in love with, it kind of just happens. And as long as your partner makes you happy, you don’t have to justify your relationship to anyone, especially not your bigoted family.
When Reddit user Civil-Interview-5060 announced her engagement to her bi, Latino boyfriend, her ‘old money’ folks were furious. Their racism and homophobia were clearly visible as they tried every trick in the book to separate the two, even digging up dirt on him and getting their hands on his juvenile file!
The poster’s fiance, dubbed Emilio, was kicked out at 14 by his homophobic parents after they discovered his boyfriend
He survived on the streets but got rescued by his aunt at 17 and she helped him out and got him sober, now he helps queer kids on the streets
The poster’s family is “old money” and they are extremely unhappy that she is marrying Emilio, so they dug up his juvenile file and tried to separate them
The poster was furious with them for going behind her back and crossing a boundary by trying to pit her against her fiance
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about her fiance Emilio’s tragic upbringing. From being kicked out by homophobic parents to surviving on the streets, he had quite a tough life. But after his aunt took him in at 17, things got better and now he helps queer kids on the streets.
But all his amazing qualities were instantly disqualified by the poster’s family, who are “old money”. When her parents heard about their engagement, they immediately rushed over to try and dissuade her from it and separate the two. They went to such lengths that they even dug up his juvenile file.
But OP yelled at them, saying she already knows everything about Emilio and called them out for invading his privacy. But they expressed their anger at how she could be with someone so “dirty”, according to them. Of course, OP asked them to get out, but ever since, she has been constantly getting calls from family, claiming that they were just helping her.
The poster later gave us an update that she is pregnant. As she doesn’t want her baby to suffer through any of this, she has decided to break contact with her toxic family, at least till they get married. In support of her decision, Redditors assured her she did the right thing. They were outraged by the parents’ behavior and the impact it would have on the couple.
Trupti Bobade, a psychologist at The Secret Ingredient that Bored Panda interviewed, said that when parents are reluctant to accept their child’s partner, it can lead to significant psychological impacts on the individual, including emotional distress, feelings of guilt, and internal conflict.
She also added that the pressure to conform to parental or cultural expectations can lead to stress, anxiety, and long-term mental health challenges. People also felt that Emilio had already suffered enough and facing something like this from the poster’s parents would further cause damage to him. And to be honest, even our heart goes out to him, as well as OP, who had to face the toxicity of the family.
Trupti informed us that when someone is rejected by their partner’s family due to factors like race or socioeconomic status, it can lead to deep emotional and psychological effects. She felt that they may experience intense feelings of rejection, worthlessness, and internalized self-doubt, which can harm their self-esteem and overall mental health.
Looks like what the folks were saying was true. They were also highly alarmed by how the parents were able to get their hands on Emilio’s juvenile file. Some people commented that the family seemed pretty influential and they were worried that they might adversely impact the relationship shared by OP and Emilio.
Even Trupti said that ongoing disapproval and pressure from a fiancée’s family can strain the couple’s relationship, leading to increased stress, frequent conflicts, and erosion of trust and intimacy. She emphasized that this persistent external pressure may cause doubts about the relationship’s future, social isolation, and potential difficulties in making major life decisions.
But she also argued that while some couples might strengthen their bond in response, others may struggle with the emotional toll, potentially leading to long-term dissatisfaction or even a breakup. She expressed that the cumulative impact of such disapproval can leave lasting emotional scars, affecting the couple’s overall happiness and relationship stability.
When we asked her about how the couple can cope in such situations, she said, “Facing disapproval from a partner’s family is like a ship sailing through stormy seas. The couple, as the crew, must communicate clearly to navigate the turbulent waters, setting a course together and making sure their ship remains steady.”
“The external pressure is like the storm trying to push them off course, but by staying united and supporting each other, they can keep the ship on track. Seeking guidance, like checking a compass, from trusted sources or counseling, helps them avoid obstacles.”
“By reinforcing the hull with shared goals and positive experiences, they ensure the ship can withstand the waves. As long as they keep their eyes on the horizon, their long-term vision, and trust in their ship’s strength, they can weather the storm and reach calmer, brighter waters together.”
Her wonderful narration of this relatable example definitely seems like something any struggling couple in similar situations could take heed of. Wouldn’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Folks called out her racist and homophobic parents but also expressed alarm at the way they acquired his juvenile file
