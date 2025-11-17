Hey Pandas, What Does It Mean If Your Ex Starts Flirting With You? (Closed)

I’m being flirted with by my ex, what do I do?
#1
It means she’s off her meds again.
#2
This is going to entirely depend on both of your age groups, gender, orientation, living arrangements, and current relationship status. The reason for the breakup can sometimes be a factor too.
Any-which-way, it’s probably best to shut it down. Or at least think twice, then think twice again, because chances are it’s nothing but agqro in the end. Of the all possible outcomes of not shutting it down, all the positive ones require a specific set of circumstances.
Remember they are an Ex for a reason.
#3
umm they wanna get back with u i think? what exactly do they do?
#4
this entirely depends on whether its making you uncomfortable and why they are an ex in the first place.
#5
I don’t know right now, someone give me a good answer plz
#6
100 variables in that question. How long were you together? who broke it off? How long ago did you break up? What is going on in his life these days. I broke up with someone and would occasionally run into him. 10 years after the break up we got married.
#7
Depends on the reason you broke up. If they were a little creepy towards you, I would advise you to run and not look back.
#8
Run away they are an ex for reasons leave them as an ex
Follow Us