Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did Recently That Made You Happy? (Closed)

donated a bunch of money for charity :)
Background info: I’m nonbinary (afab) and my friend is a cis girl
So I was at a restaurant last weekend with my friend. When our food came my mum told the server person smthn like “oh the soup is for my daughter” and the server placed the food in front of my friend. Keep in mind, my friend looks absolutely nothing like my mum, so that means I *may have* succeeded in passing. Finally yayyyy!
I don’t come off as too mean anymore. My classmate says that I’ve improved and that I “finally have a soft spot”
I stayed up til 4 am to be able to watch the live premiere of a music video I’ve been waiting for. Probably not good for me but I’m proud of myself for not falling asleep. It was a dope mv and I had an insanely difficult time not waking up the whole house with how hard I was vibing. It was for Avant by Eve and yes it is absolutely my favorite song ever even if i just now heard it (not me spreading my obsession with eve everywhere I can find the chance to 💀)
Went to a couple of big concerts this year…the 1st was Aug. 7, with Uncle Kracker (opener)
followed by ZZTop and finished with (headliner) Lynard Skynyrd, btw…I had won 2 tickets just two weeks before!
Then, Hellfest (09-16-2023) I had to be there!
Hellfest bands were, Filter, Ministry, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie! I had never seen Alice Cooper! He is 75 yrs young bouncing around on stage like he’s 25! EXCELLENT SHOW!!! I highly encourage you too see these bands should you ever get the chance
on tuesday and wednesday i came out to my friend (for being non binary kinda) by using notes (outside, not in class!) and she was not transphobic! i didn’t rlly think she’d be it but you’ll never know! I’m happy that i told HER and not someone else in my class cuz by the next two hours everyone would know. like actually. if i’d have told it to a girl in my class who’s name starts with L (i’m not her friend and i don’t trinkt her and i hate her) everyone would know. probably even more people . m would prolly write it on snap or tiktok
Saw a wild flying squirrel :D
Something i have YET to do;
i’m currently practicing for it, but my conservatory orchestra hosted a concerto competition (which i WON!!) and now i am going to perform the entirety of Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Piano Concerto with the orchestra. It’s terrifying because piano is my second instrument, and i’ve never done a solo performance on it professionally, only on cello. Wish me luck everyone!
i’m kinda terrified 😭
When I’m able to scare a lot of people, it says I’m quiet enough and quick enough to scare them. (FYI I’m still a kid so it makes it a little easier)
I made a bracelet for the guy I like and we’re going skating tomorrow which is when I plan to give it to him. He knows about the bracelet but I’m curious about how he’ll react to it. I’m super happy to make the bracelet because I like making jewelry and giving people little gifts.
Also, this is the 3rd shot at going skating this week because of other circumstances (family problems and then problems while welding on his truck). I’m currently really happy and excited for tomorrow but I don’t know how I’ll feel if this gets pushed back again, or even canceled. Might post an update about how it went (if it does) tomorrow.
watched an old performance of mine on yt. it was from years and years ago and it was from a school event
seeing it made me remember how much of a hyper kid i was back then and it reminded me of the good old times :)
I got over writers block after months of no ideas.
And I’ve finally figured out my current sexualities (whether they stay this way or change over time I have no clue)
I went sledding with my kids!
