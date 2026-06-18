‘The Pitt’ Star Katherine LaNasa Makes Bone-Chilling Confession About Being Haunted By Ex-Husband

Katherine LaNasa has shared a startling personal story about her late ex-husband Dennis Hopper, revealing that she believed his ghost visited her repeatedly after his passing.
The Pitt actress reflected on her brief marriage to the Hollywood icon and described a series of experiences that she said alleged began after Hooper passed away from prostate cancer in 2010.
While the pair divorced decades earlier, LaNasa suggested their connection never fully disappeared.
Katherine LaNasa recently revealed Dennis Hopper’s ghost would not leave her alone
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LaNasa was married to Hopper from 1989 to 1992 and spoke about the experience during an interview with W Magazine.
“I do believe in ghosts. The ghost of Dennis Hopper would not leave me alone for a really long time,” she said.
The actress explained that although they had been divorced for years, she felt their bond remained unique.
“We’d been divorced a very long time, but I was the last wife that he’d been with that he wasn’t currently divorcing,” she said with a laugh.
“So I think that level of intimacy when you’re dying is maybe only something you can do with a partner.”
According to LaNasa, the encounters were unsettling at first.
“He came one time looking like when he was at the Academy Awards,” she recalled. “He was in a wheelchair, and he fell down, and it was super upsetting.”
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She also claimed the experiences sometimes affected her physically.
“He used to come over me in a sweat, and I told him he had to leave me alone, and then he did.”
Afterward, she unexpectedly came across an exhibition featuring Hopper’s photography.
“I walked home in an odd way and ran into a gallery that had all of his photographs up, and a photograph of him in the very back of the gallery with a fedora on, winking at the camera.”
LaNasa said the moment felt like a sign that he was finally saying goodbye. She later dreamed that she and Hopper were sitting in a cafeteria in Greece.
“He told me that he was okay and that he wasn’t in pain anymore and he was good,” she recalled. “And I never heard from him again.”
LaNasa and Hopper’s marriage lasted only a few years, but it remained an important chapter in both their lives
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LaNasa married Hopper in 1989, when she was 22, and he was 53.
At the time, Hopper had already earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most unpredictable stars, but he was also rebuilding his life after years of ad**ction.
The couple welcomed a son, Henry Lee Hopper, in 1990 before divorcing two years later.
During those years, LaNasa was transitioning from a career in ballet to acting, while Hopper was enjoying a professional comeback through films such as Hoosiers and Blue Velvet.
The actress once recalled meeting Hooper through the art world before eventually moving to Los Angeles with him.
“That’s where I met Dennis Hopper,” she said. “Ended up marrying the guy, moving out to L.A.”
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One of the more memorable stories from their relationship came during an old interview when Hopper was asked what LaNasa brought into his life.
“Absolutely nothing,” he joked before laughing.
After realizing the comment was on the record, Hopper quickly softened his answer.
“Well, I just liked what I saw,” he said.
He then added a much warmer description of his future wife.
“She just made me happy, she’s very funny, very sweet.”
Apart from LaNasa, Hopper’s marriage to Michelle Phillips famously ended after just eight days
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Before LaNasa entered his life, Hopper had already gone through several high-profile marriages.
One of the most notorious was his brief 1970 marriage to singer Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas.
The relationship lasted only eight days.
Phillips later described the marriage as “excruciating” and filed for divorce almost immediately.
Over the years, rumors circulated that she had ended the marriage because of Hopper’s alleged “unnatural s*x demands.”
While Phillips never publicly confirmed those claims in detail, biographers and entertainment writers have frequently cited the rumors when discussing the split.
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That period of Hopper’s life was marked by heavy dr*g use, excessive partying, and increasingly erratic behavior.
He later admitted that life around him had become “one long s*x and dr*gs o*gy.”
Reports from the time also alleged that he frightened Phillips and her daughter with reckless behavior, including firing g*ns inside the house and making bizarre accusations against his wife.
Hopper later joked about the failed marriage, adding, “Seven of those days were pretty good. The eighth day was the bad one.”
His earlier marriages were also overshadowed by ad**ction and explosive behavior
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Hopper’s first wife was actress Brooke Hayward, whom he married in 1961.
The couple had a daughter together and remained married for six years.
According to Hayward, the marriage deteriorated because of Hopper’s dr*g use, drinking, violent temper, and increasingly destructive lifestyle.
She later alleged that he once broke her nose.
Her son, Jeffrey Thomas, also claimed Hopper experienced a psychotic episode during which he allegedly chased family members with a g*n.
After Phillips, Hopper married arts therapist Daria Halprin. They had a daughter together before eventually separating.
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By the late 1970s, Hopper’s ad**ction problems had become so severe that he spent time in psychiatric care and struggled to maintain steady work in Hollywood.
His longest marriage was to Victoria Duffy, whom he married in 1996. The couple welcomed a daughter, Galen, in 2003 and stayed together for nearly 14 years.
While friends described him as a devoted father, the relationship collapsed during the final months of his life.
As he battled prostate cancer, Hopper filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against Duffy.
Court filings reportedly described her as “volatile”, “insane”, and “inhuman”, accusations she denied.
The pair became locked in a highly public legal dispute involving finances, property, and medical issues while Hopper’s health rapidly declined.
Just months later, the Easy Rider star passed away at age 74.
The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.
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