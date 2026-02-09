The ‘Perfect’ Man And Woman According To Every Generation From Gen Z To Boomers

A new survey has laid out what the “perfect” man and woman look like according to different generations in Britain, revealing how ideals of attractiveness quietly shift with culture and time.
The research was conducted by CREO Clinic, which surveyed 1,000 Brits to understand how physical preferences change across life stages.
Participants were divided into four groups: Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z, then questioned in detail about their ideal partner’s eyes, facial features, hair, height, build, and overall appearance.
Using the most common responses from each generation, the clinic created AI generated images to illustrate how these ideals might appear in real life.
Boomer’s Ideal Man
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
“Overall, the research shows that preferences for attractiveness shift from lighter hair in Boomer women to darker hair and more athletic body types in Millennials and Gen Z,” the clinic explained.
“Men are generally most attractive with inverted triangle or trapezoid shaped builds, while the hourglass figure remains the preferred body type for women.”
Boomer’s Ideal Woman
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, were the oldest participants in the study, and their preferences leaned heavily toward classic and familiar traits.
For the ideal man, Boomers favored almond shaped blue eyes, a button nose, full lips, and a rectangular face shape. Dark brown, wavy hair was the top choice, paired with a lean, trapezoid, or classic build.
The most attractive height range was between 5’7″ and 5’9″.
Gen X’s Ideal Man
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
Only three percent of Boomers said the perfect man would have grey hair.
“Despite this, it’s common for people to start noticing grey hairs in their 30s and by the time men reach their 50s it’s expected they will have noticeable grey hairs, showing a gap between preference and reality,” the experts said.
Gen X’s Ideal Woman
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
For women, Boomers preferred round blue eyes, a button nose, full lips, and a rounded or oval face shape.
Light blonde, straight hair ranked highest, regardless of length. An hourglass figure was the most sought after body type, with the same preferred height range of 5’7″ to 5’9″.
Rather than revealing marked differences, the survey showed that attractiveness remains largely standardized
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
Gen X, born between 1965 and 1980, showed a slight shift away from Boomer ideals, particularly when it came to eye color and height.
For men, almond shaped brown eyes replaced blue as the most popular choice. Button noses remained dominant, while heart shaped lips emerged as the preferred lip shape.
Dark brown hair was still favored, but styled in a short fade. The trapezoid build was the most popular body type, and this generation preferred taller men overall, with 5’10″ to 6’0″ selected as the ideal height.
Millennial’s Ideal Man
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
For women, Gen X respondents favored almond shaped brown eyes, a button nose, and full lips, along with a round face shape.
Straight, light blonde hair of medium length topped the list. The preferred height dropped to between 5’4″ and 5’6″, while the hourglass figure once again emerged as the most desirable build.
A slight preference for athletic bodies and darker features could be observed in more recent generations
Millennial’s Ideal Woman
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, placed even more emphasis on athleticism and darker features.
The ideal Millennial man was described as having almond shaped brown eyes, a button nose, full lips, and an inverted triangle face shape.
Dark brown, wavy hair cut into a short fade remained the most popular hairstyle. Height preferences increased slightly, with 5’10″ to 6’0″ selected as the most attractive range.
Body type mattered more to this group than to older generations, with an athletic build ranking highest. “This shape is characterised by broad shoulders, a narrow waist and hips, and often a muscular upper body,” CREO Clinic explained.
For women, Millennials preferred rounded brown eyes, a button nose, full lips, and a rounded face shape. Dark brown, wavy hair at a medium long length was the top choice.
The preferred height remained between 5’4″ and 5’6″, while the hourglass figure once again dominated body shape preferences.
The survey divided viewers, with many expressing dissatisfaction with the results
Gen Z’s Ideal Man
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, favored almond shaped brown eyes, a button nose, full lips, and an inverted triangle face shape in men.
Dark brown, wavy hair styled in a short fade continued the generational trend. Height preferences shifted slightly shorter, with 5’7″ to 5’9″ ranked as most attractive, while an athletic build remained the most sought after body type.
Gen Z’s Ideal Woman
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
For women, Gen Z marked the strongest departure from previous generations. The ideal woman was described as having almond shaped brown eyes, a button nose, full lips, and a heart shaped face.
Long, black, straight hair was the clear preference, contrasting with the lighter hair favored by Boomers.
Image credits: creoclinic AI-generated image
Interestingly enough, once you strip away the generational labels, the truth becomes obvious: attractive features have barely changed at all.
Across Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z, the same traits repeat. In trying to demonstrate drastically different preferences across generations, the survey ended up showing the opposite: A template of attractiveness that has survived decades.
