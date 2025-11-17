75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

by

Once upon a time, in a kingdom far, far away, lived beautiful Disney princesses. These timeless characters captured our hearts with their kindness, bravery, and unwavering belief in the power of love. Not only that but they also inspired us with their words. So today, we’ll share some Disney Princess quotes that will transport you into a magical world of possibilities and endless optimism.

For generations, kids and adults alike have loved these amazing Disney characters for their dazzling outfits and fairy-tale lives. But there is so much more to them! They manifest their dreams and always refuse to give up, even when faced with evil villains in their stories.

Who can forget Mulan’s courageous declaration, “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all”? She taught us the value of perseverance and the strength that lies within us.

Or Cinderella who urges to “have courage and be kind”? It’s a mantra that can guide you through life’s challenges. And then there’s the ever-curious Belle, who reminded us that there’s “adventure in the great wide somewhere” and encouraged us to embrace our love for knowledge and exploration.

What we love most about these princesses is that they are more than just pretty faces in tiaras – they’re powerful role models. They are badass and break several stereotypes as per these cool Disney facts. Now there’s all the more reason to look up to these beauties!

So let’s dig into some of the most interesting Disney Princess quotes on love, friendship, resilience, and more! Don’t forget to vote for your favorite quotes so they’ll find their place on the top of our list.

#1

“Write our own stories, follow our hearts, and find love in our own time.” — Merida

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#2

“I’m a damsel. I’m in distress. I can handle this. Have a nice day!” — Megara

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#3

“Yes, I’m alone, but I’m alone and free!” — Elsa

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#4

“You mistreat this poor boy the same way you mistreat my people. You speak of justice, yet you are cruel to those most in need of your help.” — Esmeralda

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#5

“It’s not until you lose everything that you can truly appreciate everything.” — Belle

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#6

“If you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew.” — Pocahontas

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#7

“You can’t marry a man you just met.” — Elsa

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#8

“No, I will not stop. For every minute for the rest of my life, I will fight.” — Rapunzel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#9

“How dare you? All of you! Standing around deciding my future? I am not a prize to be won!” — Jasmine

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#10

“I’ve climbed the mountain. I’ve crossed the river. And I’m almost there.” — Tiana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#11

“There’s no way I’m kissin’ a frog and eatin’ a bug on the same day.” — Tiana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#12

“Believe you can, then you will.” — Mulan

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#13

“You control your destiny—you don’t need magic to do it.” — Merida

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#14

“There’s just no telling how far I’ll go.” — Moana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#15

“There comes a day when I don’t have to be a princess. No rules, no expectations. A day where anything can happen. A day where I can change my fate.” — Merida

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#16

“Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it.” — Merida

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#17

“Maybe what I really wanted was to prove that I could do things right.” — Mulan

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#18

“You were wrong about the world, and you were wrong about me.” — Rapunzel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#19

“They say, ‘Have courage.’ And I’m trying to.” — Anna

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#20

“Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?” — Ariel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#21

“All at once everything looks different, now that I see you.” — Rapunzel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#22

“And the thing is, I’m not scared anymore.” — Rapunzel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#23

“The past shouldn’t be feared for it guides our future.” — Moana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#24

“I want my freedom!” — Merida

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#25

“I never knew what I was capable of.” — Elsa

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#26

“If I do marry, I want it to be for love.” — Jasmine

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#27

“Fairy tales can come true. You got to make them happen, it all depends on you!” — Tiana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#28

“My dream wouldn’t be complete without you in it.” — Tiana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#29

“Uh, my ancestors sent a little lizard to help me?” — Mulan

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#30

“They can’t order me to stop dreaming.” — Cinderella

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#31

“And the call isn’t out there at all, it’s inside me.” — Moana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#32

“Let it go!” — Elsa

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#33

“No escape from the storm inside of me.” — Elsa

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#34

“If you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.” — Tiana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#35

“Listen with your heart, you will understand.” — Pocahontas

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#36

“Yeah, well, the world’s broken. You can’t trust anyone.” — Raya

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#37

“Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface.” — Moana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#38

“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere. I want it more than I can tell.” — Belle

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#39

“For the first time in forever, nothing’s in my way.” — Anna

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#40

“How about a girl who’s got a brain, who always speaks her mind?” — Mulan

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#41

“Have you ever seen something so wonderful in your entire life?” — Ariel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#42

“It serves me right for wishing on stars. The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work.” — Tiana

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#43

“This is the path I chose, Father. What will be yours?” — Pocahontas

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#44

“I’m like a shooting star. I’ve come so far. I can’t go back to where I used to be.” — Jasmine

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#45

“If you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true.” — Aurora

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#46

“I want more.” — Ariel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#47

“Haven’t any of you ever had a dream?” — Rapunzel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#48

“Have faith in your dreams and someday your rainbow will come shining through.” — Cinderella

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#49

“I’m sure I’ll get along somehow. Everything’s going to be alright.” — Snow White

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#50

“Step into your power, grow into something new.” — Elsa

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#51

“I never knew winter could be so beautiful.” — Anna

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#52

“When’s it my turn? Wouldn’t I love, love to explore that shore up above?” — Ariel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#53

“Reflect before you snack—act!” — Mulan

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#54

“So if you don’t want to lose a nice, warm bed, you’d better get rid of those dreams. Know how? Just learn to like cats!” — Cinderella

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#55

“You know your path, child, now follow it.” — Pocahontas

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#56

“When the raindrops come tumbling, remember you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” — Snow White

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#57

“Let your power shine.” — Rapunzel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#58

“The sky’s awake, so I’m awake!” — Anna

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#59

“You tell me when I’m ready to go. I was born ready!” — Anna

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#60

“True, that he’s no Prince Charming but there’s something in him that I simply didn’t see.” — Belle

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#61

“Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind” — Belle

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#62

“I know it’s true that visions are seldom all they seem.” — Aurora

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#63

“When I’m way up here it’s crystal clear that now I’m in a whole new world with you.” — Jasmine

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#64

“Maybe I don’t want to be a princess anymore.” — Jasmine

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#65

“I don’t know when, I don’t know how, but I know something’s starting right now.” — Ariel

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#66

“The water’s always changing, always flowing.” — Pocahontas

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#67

“No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true” — Cinderella

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#68

“I have something to say. Who’s hungry?” — Raya

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#69

“Here’s where she meets Prince Charming, but she won’t discover that it’s him ’til chapter three!” — Belle

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#70

“Why we’ve met before… once upon a dream.” — Aurora

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#71

“I’ll always be with you. Forever.” — Pocahontas

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#72

“If my heart keeps singing, will my song go winging to someone who’ll find me and bring back a love song to me?” — Aurora

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#73

“I’m sorry, Rajah, but I can’t stay here and have my life lived for me.” — Jasmine

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#74

“So this is love. So this is what makes life divine.” — Cinderella

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

#75

“I’m wishing for the one I love, to find me today.” — Snow White

75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By

Patrick Penrose
