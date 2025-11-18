Hey Pandas, Show Us A Pic Of Something That Makes You Happy (Closed)

by

It can be anything from a cat to a tree.

#1 Finishing A Drawing I’m Proud Of… This Is How I Imagine Buttercup From The Hunger Games After Finishing The Books

#2 My Fat Chonky Boi

#3 My Cat

#4 Spending Time With My Wife…the Ocean…sunsets (And Our Bulldog – Not In The Pic)

#5 Two Of The Many Things That I Love. They Bring Joy Into My Life

#6 Rocki, Biscuits, Obie, Muffins, Valentino (Fathead), Isabel (Izzi)… All Rescues

#7 Flowers From My Garden

#8 This Grumpy Goober

#9 The Way My Cat Hilda Curls Her Toes Over When She Sleeps!

#10 My Chinchilla (Little Bugger Triggers That Cuteness Aggression In Me) Is My Laugh Producer

#11 U-Sa-Hana! She’s A Lesser Known Serious Character But My Absolute Favorite!!

#12 My Cute Dog

#13 This Is Star She Has Helped Me Stay Sober

#14 My Neighbor’s Cat Loves Me. He Comes Over Almost Every Day For Pets And To Talk. He’s A Very Chatty Cat! I Call Him Mouse. He’s Such A Sweet Boy!

#15 My Puppy Tex

#16 My Valentines Gift From My Princess

#17 Soccer

#18 My Goofy Rescue Cat

#19 My Dog Rocky Who Is 13 But Still Acts Like A Puppy And Sleeps In Interesting Positions Lol

#20 Pippin Charlemagne Perrigrin Took Makes Me Very Happy

#21 Two Professional Kittehs. Goober (The Grey One) And Bella (Orange Wild Thing)

#22 Muffin. She Died Last November And I Miss Her Every Day. At Least I Have The Memories.s

#23 That Sexy Boi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
