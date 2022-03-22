Does The Boondocks Pilot Hold Up Nearly 15 Years Later?

Who could forget the ever-controversial Boondocks? This Cartoon Network series hit airwaves in 2005 and the themes and topics explored were likely to offend some viewers. The animated series was about Robert “Granddad” Freeman and his two grandsons, Huey and Riley, under the product of contemporary rap culture. Granddad is simply looking for peace; however, Huey and Riley are wild kids who likely don’t know the term. The series was a Peabody Award Winner for the episode, Return of the King, and has also achieved several other awards such as the NAACP Image Awards. However, times have changed since the show ended in 2014 and with the current culture, does The Boondocks stand the test of time?
First things first, the second episode of The Boondocks focuses on the whole R. Kelly peeing on underage girls incident. If this humor offends you then you’re going to hate The Boondocks no matter what. The start of the pilot showcases a riot amongst White people after Huey reveals that Jesus is Black, Ronald Reagan was the devil, and the government is lying about 9/11. The opening pulls no punches about what type of show this is and it’s understandable if some folks don’t like the content. The Boondocks is a cynical and jaded view on how rap culture has affected some young minds on their views of the world. Some of the messages in rap music aren’t exactly the best and the show is showcasing what happens when kids such as Huey and Riley take the culture to heart. The Boondocks is smarter than it appears as these jokes are dosed in truth, which ultimately makes them funny. The political nature of the show is apparent, but that’s what makes The Boondocks such a memorable cartoon. The animated series isn’t afraid to offend, but it’s not for the purpose of a tasteless joke. Granddad doesn’t have the jaded view of the world that Huey and Riley does as he clearly wants to do right by his grandsons. However, he won’t put up with the nonsense that these two deal out on a constant basis. The performance of the late and great John Witherspoon is fantastic and his constant zingers are hilarious.
He’s not exactly an uptight figure, just a man who wants to live in peace life. Though, he understands what his grandkids are and must deal with their antics. His outburst over not getting his vitamin C perfectly exemplifies the dynamic between his grandsons, though some of his questionable morals come into play. His lecture on how it’s inappropriate to say the N-word only to be a total hypocrite after Huey calls him out on using the word 46 times is a greater remainder of the rapport because these three characters. The Boondocks isn’t some profound cartoon that’s here to send a positive message. It’s in vain of the Dave Chappelle Show, it makes fun of certain cultures and stereotypes that plague society. Riley and Huey’s back and forth banter on the roof as they study a group of White people is a prime example of this. It’s a funny moment, especially Huey over-enunciating how White people say a certain a word. These jokes still work in 2022 because they feel timeless, and of course, the script is very sharp in the way these cynical characters view White people. The Boondocks isn’t perfect. Not every joke lands, but more often then not, it’s hard to not laugh if you’re not offended by this type of humor.
The way the show boldly and brazening attacks its subject is admirable, but of course, a good set of jokes only work with strong characters and story. The show has the characters down perfectly. Huey and Riley are over-the-top and ridiculous, but there’s a certain charm and heart to their absurdity in the midst of their jaded viewpoints. They’re not exactly comfortable in the new world that they live as it’s an environment that they’re not use to. Change can be scary. While it doesn’t help that rap culture has warped their minds on the way they view White people, it’s nice that these two aren’t one-dimension jerks who simply hate White people for reasons. It’s also nice that there are likeable White characters that interact with the Huey, Riley, and Robert. It showcases that none of them are racists, and highlights that not White people aren’t bad in general. The party scene gives more insights into The Boondocks world that challenges the main characters morals, but also makes them grow a bit too. The standouts in the supporting cast are Ed III and the butler for Mr. Wuncler. All-in-all, the pilot comes out guns blazing with it’s biting commentary but there’s meaning behind its absurdity. More importantly, the jokes remain funny more often than not.