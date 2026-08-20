‘The Office’ Star Exposes The Harsh Reality That Forced Her To Quit Lucrative TV Career

Landing a lead role on a television show may seem like the ultimate Hollywood dream, but the reality of life on screen can be far less glamorous than it appears.
Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on all nine seasons of NBC’s beloved sitcom The Office, knows that all too well.
The actress recently opened up about the pressures of a showbiz career and the circumstances that eventually led her to step away from it and embrace podcasting.
“The hours were so intense. It was like 65, 70 hours a week, and my kids were very small,” she said.
Jenna Fischer wanted to be a present parent, but TV’s grueling schedule left little room for family life
Fischer’s time on The Office was as lucrative as it could get.
She was not only starring alongside well-known faces in the industry, including Steve Carell and John Krasinski, but also earning a paycheck that made it all worthwhile.
Reports suggest she was pocketing $100,000 to $125,000 by season four.
While Fischer walked away content after the show ended in 2013, her return to the small screen in 2018 with ABC’s comedy Splitting Up Together, according to her Tuesday, August 18, appearance on Jesse Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, made her realize that “television was not going to be a fit” for her anymore.
Fischer had become a mom to son Weston Lee Kirk in 2011 and welcomed daughter Harper Marie Kirk in 2014.
Her kids were still “very small” when she returned to set.
This led her to look for an alternative career, which came in the form of podcasting when she launched Office Ladies alongside co-star and close friend Angela Kinsey.
The new career path provided “both a steady income” and the freedom to become a regular presence at her children’s activities.
“I was now at every school drop-off, every school pick-up, every teacher conference, every concert,” she explained.
Fischer described the change as becoming “the agent of my own time, the architect of my own time, so to speak.”
Her choice to prioritize family took on new meaning during her cancer journey
Fischer was diagnosed with stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer in December 2023.
She publicly revealed the diagnosis in an October 2024 Instagram post, following which she appeared on Today, explaining that an inconclusive mammogram had led to additional testing.
Throughout her treatment, which included a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, she said she had the support of both her kids.
It was only possible, though, because she and her husband, Lee Kirk, had been transparent with them about the whole thing.
“The biggest thing that I wanted them to know was that any ways that I seemed sick during the process were side effects of treatments. They weren’t cancer making me sick.”
The distinction “put them at ease,” Fischer recalled.
“And then we just kind of did it together. And they were amazing.”
Fischer’s choice to put family ahead of her career drew mixed reactions
“It’s awfully easy to do this when you have millions in the bank,” one X user wrote, while another echoed, “She made enough from one show to never have to work again.”
“She is not the norm,” a third remarked.
Some critics, meanwhile, argued that Fischer was never a strong enough actress to sustain a long-lasting showbiz career.
“Anything she tried after The Office didn’t go anywhere,” one person wrote.
“She should just admit that she was mid,” a separate user advised.
One particularly harsh commenter took aim at Fischer’s appearance while weighing in on her decision to step away from television.
“She got fat and old, and nobody cared about her,” they asserted.
Fischer’s fans rushed to her defense.
“I hope she never sees these comments because the hatred for her here is disgusting,” one supporter said.
“Wanting to be with family should not be looked down on,” said another.
Fischer looked back on an embarrassing experience from her The Office days
“I have a funny story from, my gosh, I think we were going back for season two of The Office,” the actress recalled on the Dinner’s On Me podcast.
“Me, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, and Phyllis Smith, we decided we were going to have a ladies’ lunch to celebrate getting picked up for a second installment. And we were going to go to the Ivy, which is the place where the paparazzi hang out.”
The group hoped to bask in the show’s success by getting some candid photos taken.
That, though, wasn’t what happened.
While the cast had requested a table on the patio, when they got there, they were seated in the back by the kitchen due to logistical issues.
They still saw a paparazzo running toward them.
However, instead of stopping by their table, he ran right past them.
His person of interest turned out to be Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander.
Kinsey still wanted to be photographed, so she told the paparazzo they were from NBC’s The Office.
He was stunned, which left the stars stoked.
“Are you serious? Can I give you my card? If you ever hear of anyone who’s out and about, will you please call me? Anybody from NBC that you want me to feature, just let me know,” he told them.
It turned out he thought they were from the office of NBC and not celebrities.
“We were like, ‘Yep, well, we gotcha,’” Fischer said of their final reaction.
“One of the worst sitcoms to ever exist,” a netizen said about The Office
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