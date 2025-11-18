Fans Wonder If Ben Affleck And J.Lo Are Pretending For The Cameras After Love Letter Incident

Recent revelations about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship have pushed fans to wonder whether the couple is treading rough waters in their marriage.
Fans smell trouble after a recent report said that Affleck, 51, was “taken aback” when his 54-year-old wife allowed others to read the private love letters that he penned for her.
According to a Variety report, Lopez had invited some musicians over to their home and passed around Affleck’s love letters for them to read. “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” was what Affleck called the stash of love letters that he wrote for his partner of many years.
A scene from the documentary, titled ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told,’ shows Affleck walking into the room and stumbling upon the group as they passed his letters around, leaving him taken aback, the outlet reported.
“I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it,” he was quoted telling the camera.
Ben Affleck was taken aback when he walked in to find Jennifer Lopez passing around his love letters to her
Image credits: Greg Swales/Variety
‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’ documentary is scheduled for release on Feb. 27, and it will showcase how Lopez’s upcoming album, ‘This Is Me… Now,’ and accompanying film, ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,’ were made.
Together, the album and the movie are expected to be Lopez’s most daring projects to date, as she independently produced them to portray her journey over the decades.
As Lopez spoke to Variety about her ‘This Is Me … Now’ multimedia project, she described it as her longstanding quest for enduring love.
“I’ve been on this journey, and I’ve been trying to figure it out,” she told the outlet. ”Now, I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other — and now that we’re married — I have something to offer. This is the defining piece of work that’s going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life.”
The Let’s Get Loud singer is releasing an album and a movie this Friday
Image credits: Apple Music
Affleck reportedly watched the shoot of ‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’ from a close distance as Lopez tried to bring her stellar project to fruition.
The actor has had his own experience with storytelling and won the Best Picture Oscar more than a decade ago for ‘Argo,’ the movie he directed himself.
“He realized this was a surrealistic, fantastical journey that we were making,” Lopez said about Affleck, who seemed to be a guiding light for her throughout the movie-making process, especially when she needed advice.
When Lopez showed Affleck the final cut last year, the pop diva said he gave her the “biggest kind of compliment that I could get.”
“He said, ‘You made a movie. For you. You made a great movie. You did it,’” Lopez told Variety. “Honestly, I don’t care what happens now. That is the biggest kind of compliment that I could get.”
Lopez and Affleck’s relationship often becomes fodder for online critics, questioning whether they are genuinely happy together
Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
While Lopez and Affleck have been together for several years, their relationship has often been fodder for online critics, who question whether the couple are truly happy together.
Fans could not get over the couple having a spirited conversation during the Los Angeles premiere of Lopez’s ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday night.
The couple were all smiles as they posed together in front of the camera, but some reports claim that the couple’s mood changed at some point while they were inside.
Lopez and Affleck attended the Los Angeles premiere of her ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ movie on Tuesday night
Image credits: Prime Video
Some critics were quick to judge the couple and suggested that they may secretly be having problems in their marriage.
“Ben look[s] like he [is] the problem,” one social media user said, while another chimed in, “Jlo is always yelling at Ben.”
“I see them divorced with[in] 6 months,” one commenter declared.
Many came to the couple’s defense and refused to believe the rumors.
“It looks like he’s explaining something to her. Doesn’t look like a fight. Y’all making something out of nothing,” one person said, while another added, “I didn’t see anything weird. lol he just seems to talk with his hands…”
While some fans think they’re pretending for the cameras, others believe the couple is still head over heels in love with each other
Image credits: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024
Lopez and Affleck recently appeared onscreen together for a Super Bowl ad for Dunkin’ that made the internet chuckle.
The hilarious ad showed Affleck embarking on an unexpected second career as a middle-aged rapper. He also roped in his longtime friend and actor, Matt Damon, as well as New England sports legend, Tom Brady, to create the perfect dash of boy band glam to impress his wife.
Affleck and Lopez shared some screen time recently for a hilarious Super Bowl ad that also included Matt Damon and Tom Brady
Image credits: Dunkin’
Affleck was captured barging into Lopez’s recording studio, flanked by his band members, to debut an original track from the DunKings!
Lopez remained unamused in the ad after her husband’s performance.
“We talked about this,” she said as she gave her husband a stern look.
Fans were delighted to see the four icons come together in the star-studded ad
Image credits: Dunkin’
Lopez’s record ‘This Is Me … Now’ and the hour-long Amazon original musical film, ‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’ are set to release on Feb. 16.
Following the release of the movie’s trailer, fans have been left waiting with bated breath for the release this Friday.
“Honestly, this is dope. I love concept albums, and Jenny is truly going all-in on this one. To actually do a legit movie for this album is next-level. Interested to check to it out just to see her creativity,” one fan wrote on YouTube.
The trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming movie has left fans eagerly waiting for the release
Image credits: Prime Video
“This is looks wild. [sic] Can’t wait to see it. Also, it’s nice to see a movie actually admit it’s a musical in the trailers,” another comment said about the trailer.
While some fans remain starstruck over Lopez’s upcoming releases, others remain fixated on the rumors about whether the songstress and her husband are truly happy in their relationship.
Some fans still tag the couple as “fake” and refuse to believe they are happy with each other
Follow Us