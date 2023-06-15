One Scene In The Mummy Is Scarily More Real Than You Think

The Mummy (1999) is a fan favorite action-adventure that has managed to hold on its loyal and dedicated fanbase for over two decades after release. The Mummy starred Brendan Fraser who had a very scary scene during the production that was all too real in the end. One scene, in particular, proved exceptionally difficult for the actor.
Actors sometimes go through intense preparation for roles to be in shape and often go the extra mile to make their characters look believable. Fraser is no exception to this. Especially since George of the Jungle, it was clear that he has no problem getting in shape. But sometimes even all the training in the world can not prepare them for what happens on set.
Brendan Fraser Really Got Choked Out In The Hanging Scene
As confirmed in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fraser got choked out for real in The Mummy. According to the actor, director Stephen Sommers thought that he did not “sell” the hanging scene enough. So in the following take, Fraser tried to stand even more on his toes and the person holding the rope above pulled it up a bit higher. The extra effort paid off but resulted in Fraser going unconscious for a bit. Upon waking up, Fraser was told by a stuntman that he had now joined a special club, as Mel Gibson also had been choked out on the set of Braveheart.
Fraser recovered instantly from the experience. For many people, a bad experience such as this one would have been enough to walk away from a project. Thankfully Fraser did not and it paid off. The Mummy was a smash hit at the box office in 1999. He also returned for two more Mummy movies and was on board for a fourth one called The Mummy: Rise of the Aztecs. The latter did get canceled though, making way for the Dark Universe Mummy reboot with Tom Cruise.
Why That Accident Makes The Mummy 4 More Likely
Brendan Fraser can certainly not be faulted for a lack of physical commitment to his roles. For George of the Jungle he achieved a shredded physique, which exhausted him to the point of forgetting his own PIN code at the end of the day. This type of dedication also comes at a price. Fraser has had his fair share of injuries from doing a lot of stunts himself and he has not been spared a number of surgeries. On the set of the Mummy 3, he apparently created his own “exoskeleton made of ice packs” to cool off from all the intensive action sequences.
He has already stated that he would be on board with another Mummy movie and does not seem to shy away from the physical preparation needed, even at the age of 54. With a long absence from doing strenuous work for his roles, he might be ready for a comeback to an action role. A return of Rick O’Connell would be great, as long as he does not push the envelope on his health.