Is The Mummy 4 Happening? Everything We Know

Over the years, there have been rumors and speculation about whether The Mummy 4 is actually happening, but as of yet, it is still unclear when or even if another Mummy film will be released, rumors and hints from the cast and crew have kept hopes alive. It has been nearly two decades since the last installment of the Mummy franchise, which began in 1999 with the adventure movie starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.
The action-packed horror-comedy film, directed by Stephen Sommers, grossed over $400 million worldwide and spawned two sequels, The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), as well as a spin-off, The Scorpion King (2002), and an animated series. However, after the mixed critical and commercial reception of the last two movies, the series seemed to have reached its end. Recently, there have been rumors and hints that a fourth movie is in the works.
Has The Mummy 4 Been Officially Confirmed?
Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement from Universal Pictures, the studio that owns the rights to the franchise, regarding the development or production of The Mummy 4. While it’s possible that the lackluster performance of The Mummy could be a factor in the delay of a fourth installment, it’s also possible that Universal is simply taking its time to ensure that the next movie is a success.
That said, there have been some indications that The Mummy 4 might still be on the table. In 2017, Universal Pictures launched the Dark Universe, a shared cinematic universe based on classic monster movies such as Frankenstein, Dracula, and The Wolf Man, that would include a new version of The Mummy (2017), starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, and Annabelle Wallis. The movie, directed by Alex Kurtzman, was intended to launch the franchise and set up future crossovers and spin-offs. However, the movie received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, leading to the cancellation of most of the planned Dark Universe movies, including Bride of Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon.
Despite this setback, some fans and analysts have speculated that Universal might still want to revive the franchise and make a fourth Mummy movie, either as a standalone project or as part of a new cinematic universe. However, these rumors and speculations should be taken with a grain of salt, as there has been no official confirmation or denial from Universal or any of the people involved in the previous movies.
What Actors Have Said About Returning For The Mummy 4
While no official announcement has been made, several actors from previous installments of The Mummy franchise have expressed interest in returning for a fourth movie. Fraser appears open to the idea of being a part of The Mummy 4. During an interview on The Awardist podcast (via EW), Fraser said “Sounds like fun. I’m always looking for a job. If anyone’s got the right conceit. I think I’ve never been as famous, and never been as unsalaried at the moment as I am right now. So spread the word,” after being asked if he would be interested in working with his fellow Oscar-nominee Yeoh again for a new Mummy movie.
In a 2022 interview with Variety, Fraser said, “I don’t know how it would work,” he admits. “But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.” Stephen Sommers, the director of The Mummy from 1999, also revealed that Brendan Fraser was chosen for the lead role because “He could throw a punch and take a punch and he had a great sense of humor. You really like the guy. He never comes across as cocky or arrogant.” Sommers lauded Fraser for his willingness to perform various challenging scenes and actions including many of his own stunts, saying, “He was game for anything we threw at him.”
With Rachel Weisz also joining the cast of the upcoming The Mummy reboot, it’s highly possible that the O’Connell family will reunite for another thrilling adventure where they unearth something they shouldn’t have. While there have been numerous reboots since the release of the original The Mummy in the late 90s, such as Tom Cruise’s version that failed at the box office, none have been able to capture the same magic and charisma as the original franchise.
What The Mummy 4 Could Be About
While there has been no official word about the plot of The Mummy 4, fans are already buzzing with excitement about the possibility of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz returning to reprise their roles as Rick and Evelyn O’Connell. With the success of the first three films, it is expected that the fourth installment will once again involve ancient artifacts, supernatural creatures, and high-stakes action. One theory is that the film could explore the return of Imhotep, the cursed priest from the first film, who was defeated but not entirely destroyed. Another possibility is that the O’Connell family could face off against a new antagonist, perhaps one with ties to their previous adventures. Whatever the story may be, fans are hoping for a return to the fun, swashbuckling tone of the original films that made them so beloved.
Despite the absence of an official confirmation regarding The Mummy 4, fans of the franchise remain hopeful that the series will continue. With rumors of potential new stories and the interest of the original cast members, it seems that there is still plenty of life left in this beloved franchise. As we eagerly await official news from Universal Pictures, fans can only speculate about what The Mummy 4 could be about and hope that the film lives up to their expectations.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!