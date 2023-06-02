The Mummy Timeline Explained – When Each Film Takes Place

The timeline of The Mummy franchise is filled with ancient curses, daring heroes, and mummified monsters, making it a strange and exciting franchise. The plot can be a bit confusing to grasp because of its unorganized releases. With several movies and spin-offs in the franchise, its timeline is scattered around centuries. Starting from the golden sands of Egypt to the stone streets of London, the franchise takes its fans on a journey of decades and continents.
The Mummy franchise are known and praised for their thrilling adventures and supernatural elements. While understanding the timeline is a daunting task, watching the movies in chronological order can help you keep up with the plot and thrill. With eight film released over the course of 20 years, making sense of intricate story plots becomes challenging. Let’s discover the correct order of The Mummy timeline with the following comprehensive chronological list.
The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior (3087 BC)
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior was released in 2008, but its events date back to 3087 BC. The film is a prequel to a spin-off of the franchise. In this movie, we see Mathayus as The Scorpion King. Despite his father’s warning, he starts training to become the future Scorpion King with its group of warriors called the Black Scorpions, leading to the introduction of Randy Couture’s villain (Sargon).
The Scorpion King (3077 BC)
The Scorpion King follows up and portrays events just a decade after the Rise of a Warrior. In the movie, Mathayus plays the role of an assassin sent to kill the enchanting sorceress, Cassandra, a sorceress who was under the control of Memnon, the warlord. Instead of killing her, Mathayus falls in love with Cassandra, and they try to overthrow Memnon. Fortunately, they defeat him, and Mathayus becomes the king. However, Cassandra warns Mathayus that their peace won’t last long.
The Scorpion King 3: Battle For Redemption (3070 BC)
This movie was released in 2012, but its events are from 3070 BC. The Scorpion King 3 proved that the prophecy of Cassandra was correct. The reign of Mathayus which began in The Scorpion King ended in this movie after an infection overtook their kingdom. This deadly disease killed Cassandra and put an end to Mathayus’ kingship. The former king was now pulled back to being an assassin. In the movie, he is tasked to stop a King from getting his hands on the Book of the Dead.
The Scorpion King 4: The Quest For Power (306X BC)
The exact year of The Scorpion King 4 events is not known. In the movie, Mathayus returns to the mercenary life and starts looking for the Urn Of Kings with his partner. However, his associate betrays him and steals the Urn, intending to take it back to his kingdom. Later in the movie, he defeats his partner and becomes an advisor to the Queen of its kingdom.
The Scorpion King 5: Book Of Souls (306X BC)
In The Scorpion King 5, Nebserek gets his hand on a sword titled “Fang Of Anubis” that can pull out souls. With its help, the king overthrows the kingdom of Nubia, which is when Nubia’s princess calls out to Mathayus for his help. In this Scorpion King movie, the heroes try to make Fang of Anubis lose power and eventually succeed.
The Mummy (1926)
The events of The Mummy took place back in 1926. The movie is about a lost city Hamunaptra and its expedition. The main plot of the film centers around The Book of the Dead, mentioned in The Scorpion King 3. The mystical book can raise the dead, which is why it is a deadly weapon in the hands of the wrong people. In the movie, adventurer Rick O’Connell makes the book safe and prevents the world’s destruction. Though the first movie in The Mummy franchise, this story takes place in 1926, making this a more recent entry in the timeline.
The Mummy Returns (1933)
Jumping nine years ahead, The Mummy Returns features the events of 1933, where we see Rick O’Connell again. This time he is married to Evelyn, who was also introduced in The Mummy . The movie is about the return of a mummy named Imhotep, who is powerful enough to kill Mathayus and inherit its power. The movie also stars Arnold Vosloo, Patricia Velasquez, John Hannah, and Dwayne Johnson.
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (1946)
As the final installment of The Mummy franchise, this movie features the son of Rick O’Connell. Alex O’Connell is seen discovering the tomb of China’s Dragon Emperor Han. In the movie, he returns to his parents and tempts them to step back into the adventure business when he asks for help against the resurrected emperor. The movie features Jet Li as the resurrected emperor.