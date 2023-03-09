What The Mummy (1999) Cast Have Done Since

The Mummy franchise is one of Hollywood’s most successful film series, beginning with the 1999 remake of the original 1932 film. Although the movie received mixed reviews, it was a commercial success. It earned $416.4 million at the Box Office on a production budget of $80 million.
With the success of 1999 film, The Mummy, two direct sequels – The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor – and spin-offs were produced. The movie’s plot follows the travels of its main protagonist, Rick O’Connell, as he journeys to the City of the Dead. O’Connell and his team accidentally awaken a powerful high priest, Imhotep, who brings chaos and destruction with him. A major contributor to the success of The Mummy was its super-talented cast. Below is a list of the major cast members of The Mummy and what they’ve been up to.
Brendan Fraser as Rick O’Connell
Brendan Fraser plays the lead character. Adventurer Rick O’Connell who is rescued from prison by Evelyn Carnahan, a librarian, and her older brother Jonathan Carnahan. After Imhotep captures Evelyn, O’Connell returns to Hamunaptra (City of the Dead) to rescue her. O’Connell successfully rescues Evelyn and sends Imhotep back to the underworld.
Fraser reprised his role as Rick O’Connell in the film’s sequels in 2001 and 2008. Since then, the actor starred in several other movies, including playing Professor Trevor Anderson in Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008). Fraser also plays Cliff Steele/Robotman on DC Universe and HBO Max’s TV series, Doom Patrol. Fraser’s most recent movie is the 2022 psychological drama, The Whale. His performance in the movie received praise from critics and earned him recognition and nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, SAG Awards, Golden Globes, British Film Awards, and Academy Awards.
Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan
Rachel Weisz delivered a superb performance with her character, Evelyn Carnahan. As the librarian and proverbial “Damsel in distress,” Evelyn is captured by Imhotep, who wishes to sacrifice her to resurrect his lover, Anck-su-namun. Weisz reprised her role as Evelyn Carnahan in the 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns, but opted not to return for Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Away from the franchise, Weisz starred in several other popular and high-grossing movies. Weisz played Angela Dodson/Isabel Dodson/Mammon in the 2005 superhero horror film Constantine. She played the lead role as Kathryn Bolkovac in The Whistleblower (2010) and Dr. Marta Shearing in the film’s series fourth installment movie, The Bourne Legacy (2012). In 2021, she played Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow.
Arnold Vosloo as Imhotep
Arnold Vosloo plays the movie’s main antagonist, Imhotep. The character was a high priest in ancient Egypt who had an affair with Pharaoh’s mistress and killed his Pharaoh when he found out about the affair. Imhotep is accidentally awakened when Evelyn Carnahan loudly reads from the Book of the Dead.
Besides reprising his role in the 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns, Vosloo also played the antagonist, Zartan, in G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra and its sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Vosloo recently appeared on Netflix’s South African film Silverton Siege, where he played Captain Johan Langerman.
John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan
Another notable cast member for The Mummy is John Hannah who plays the older brother of Weisz’s character, Evelyn. The adventure to Hamunaptra begins when Jonathan Carnahan steals a box and the city map. After handing it over to his sister Evelyn, they set out to free Rick O’Connell from prison. Hannah also reprised his role in the movie’s 2001 sequel.
After his run with The Mummy film series, Hannah starred in several other films. However, he has had more notable appearances on television than in film. In 2010, he played Quintus Lentulus Batiatus in Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Hannah was also on 22 episodes of ABC’s MCU Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Hannah also narrates the British TV competition show Race Across the World. He also appeared as Doctor Neuman the bone chilling opening episode of The Last of Us.
Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay
Oded Fehr is an Israeli actor with several high-grossing movies to his name. Fehr is another cast member who has found success after The Mummy. The actor played Ardeth Bay, the leader of the Medjai. The Medjai are sworn protectors of Imhotep’s grave, ensuring the cursed high priest never awakens. Fehr also reprised his role in the movie’s sequel.
Fehr’s career is pretty impressive. The actor notably joined the Resident Evil film series in its second installment, Apocalypse. Fehr played the character Carlos Oliver, reprising his role in the third installment (Extinction) and fifth installment (Retribution) movies. In television, after his time with The Mummy franchise, Oded Fehr also landed a recurring role as Admiral Charles Vance in Star Trek: Discovery.
