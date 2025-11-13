The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

by

My name is Dimitri (Jahz Design) and I am a photographer and also a freelance graphic designer based in France. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 when I developed an interest in the photography of heritage in disuse. My first exploration was an ancient cemetery of military ships.

Today, I travel the globe looking for places in decline. It draws our attention to our civilization in constant mutation to ephemeral memory.

More info: jahzdesign.com

#1 Psychiatric Hospital, Italy

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#2 Morgue, Belgium

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#3 Psychiatric Hospital, Italy

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#4 Orphanage, France

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#5 Sanatorium, Portugal

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#6 Morgue, Belgium

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#7 Hospital, France

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#8 Psychiatric Hospital, Italy

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#9 Hospital, France

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#10 Morgue, Belgium

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

#11 Mortuary Monument, Portugal

The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Frankie Shaw
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2017
Pose
TVOvermind’s June 2018 TV Calendar: Your Guide To Every New Show Premiering This Month
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2018
This Teacher Had Enough Of The BS Parents And Kids Give Her, So Before Quitting She Posted This Epic Rant Online
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Unhinged MIL Follows Couple On Every Vacation, So They Change Their Plans Last Minute
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Person And Grandpa Laugh At Parents After They Lose Everything By Spoiling Golden Child
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
Ellen DeGeneres’ Bullying Controversy Reignites After Former Staff Member Exposes New Claims
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.