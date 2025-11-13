The Most Creepy Abandoned Places

My name is Dimitri (Jahz Design) and I am a photographer and also a freelance graphic designer based in France. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 when I developed an interest in the photography of heritage in disuse. My first exploration was an ancient cemetery of military ships.
Today, I travel the globe looking for places in decline. It draws our attention to our civilization in constant mutation to ephemeral memory.
More info: jahzdesign.com
#1 Psychiatric Hospital, Italy
#2 Morgue, Belgium
#3 Psychiatric Hospital, Italy
#4 Orphanage, France
#5 Sanatorium, Portugal
#6 Morgue, Belgium
#7 Hospital, France
#8 Psychiatric Hospital, Italy
#9 Hospital, France
#10 Morgue, Belgium
#11 Mortuary Monument, Portugal
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us