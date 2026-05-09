The Most Bizarre Fashion Trends Of 2026 So Far That Have Fans Slamming Stars

Fashion in 2026 has been anything but stable.
These trends emerged as celebrities and designers pushed boundaries to capture attention, from visible thongs and sheer “free the n*pple” looks to giant feather gowns and luxury trash bag accessories.
As these daring styles flood runways and red carpets, opinions are divided- some see these trends as bold self-expression and artistic creativity, while many online viewers feel fashion is now more about going viral than about actually looking stylish or wearable.
Reflecting this controversy, here are some of the most bizarre fashion trends of 2026 so far that sparked major backlash and debate across social media.
#1 Thongs
Another bizarre fashion trend that completely took over red carpets and runways in 2026 was the return of visible thongs, also known as the “whale tail” trend.
The look first exploded in the late ‘90s and early 2000s with ultra-low-rise jeans, but celebrities brought it back this year in a much more deliberate and dramatic way.
Instead of trying to hide underwear, stars have now made G-strings part of the outfit itself.
The trend became impossible to ignore during awards season.
At the 2026 Golden Globes, Teyana Taylor wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that looked elegant from the front but revealed a sparkling rhinestone thong at the back.
Jenna Ortega also leaned into the aesthetic with a Dilara Findikoglu look featuring side cutouts and thong-inspired straps.
Fashion writers even declared that the bumster and whale tail trend is going nowhere.
At Milan Fashion Week, Kate Moss sparked major debate after walking the Gucci runway in a shimmering black gown that exposed a visible black thong with a crystal Gucci logo, as reported by Bored Panda.
While some praised the supermodel’s confidence, many detractors disapproved of the design.
“Beautiful — until you see it from behind,” one person wrote, while another commented, “No one wants to see your g-string, honey.”
Still, fans defended her, with one user saying, “At 52 and still closing Gucci? That’s legacy.”
The trend has also spread beyond runways.
Alex Consani wore a visible black micro thong under a sheer lace dress at a 2026 Met Gala after-party, while celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and Dua Lipa have all embraced exposed G-string styling with low-rise or sheer outfits.
Social media creators on TikTok are now openly discussing “placement” and “styling” tips for visible thongs, rather than treating the look as a fashion mistake.
Still, many viewers think the trend has gone too far.
Critics online called the looks “trashy” and questioned why underwear suddenly needed to become part of high fashion again.
Image source: Getty/The Hapa Blonde , Getty/Monica Schipper
#2 N*pple In Fashion
One of the most talked-about fashion trends of 2026 has been the return of visible n*pples through sheer dresses, barely-there fabrics, and illusion corsets.
While supporters call it body positivity and self-expression, many viewers criticize celebrities for relying on it.
The trend has roots in the “Free the N*pple” movement, which pushed back against double standards around women’s bodies.
But in 2026, the conversation reignited after several celebrities wore revealing looks to major events.
For instance, Sydney Sweeney sparked debate in 2025 at Variety’s Power of Women event in a crystal mesh gown by Christian Cowan and Elias Matso that left her n*pples visible beneath the sheer fabric.
While some praised the look as “an absolute showstopper”, critics argued it was inappropriate for an event focused on women’s achievements.
The conversation and controversy only intensified as the trend became even bigger during the 2026 Grammys and Met Gala season.
As reported by Bored Panda, Chappell Roan arrived at the Grammys 2026 in a sheer maroon Mugler gown connected with faux n*pple rings, while Kylie Jenner wore a Schiaparelli n*de illusion corset dress with fake n*pple detailing at the 2026 Met Gala.
Model Alex Consani also embraced the trend in a sheer Gucci corset look at the Met Gala, later revealing Demna’s design made her feel “like a different b—h” and gave her “an actress energy,” via Vogue.
Several celebrities have defended revealing fashion over the years.
Dakota Johnson previously dismissed backlash, explaining to Vogue Germany in 2023, “I really don’t care.”
Jenner also spoke about finally feeling comfortable in fashion, telling British Vogue in 2024, “I feel like I’m finally finding my fashion feet.”
Still, online backlash against the trend has been significant.
One viewer slammed Roan’s look as “Disgusting. Absolutely low class,” while another said, “Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies!”
Others questioned why “free the n*pple” had become such a major fashion statement again.
At the same time, some fans supported the trend, with one netizen saying, “I like it. I’m all for it.”
Image source: Getty/Maya Dehlin Spach , Getty/Mike Coppola
#3 Luxury Fashion
One of the most confusing fashion trends of 2026 has been luxury brands turning ordinary household items or things people usually consider ugly, damaged, or disposable, into ultra-expensive fashion pieces.
From “trash bag” purses to intentionally burnt-looking shirts, the trend has left many viewers questioning whether fashion houses are trolling customers or testing how far wealthy buyers will go for viral products in the name of luxe.
Balenciaga became one of the biggest examples after its “Trash Pouch” bag went viral again in 2026.
The leather bag was designed to look exactly like a black plastic garbage bag and sold for around $1,790.
The conversation exploded after Chinese actress Zhang Jingyi appeared at the Beijing International Film Festival carrying a bag that looked almost identical to a disposable trash liner.
Social media users immediately mocked the look, with memes flooding social media platforms.
One viral comment joked, “I have a box of 50 Balenciaga bags under my sink. Giving them away for the bargain price of 500 each.”
The bizarre trend does not stop there.
Balenciaga previously sold a bracelet designed to look like a roll of transparent tape, while Vetements released an “Iron Burn” shirt that looked accidentally scorched by an iron but retailed for nearly $1100.
Ralph Lauren also faced backlash for selling a Bandhani-inspired skirt for $460, despite similar styles being widely available in Indian markets for a fraction of the price.
Fashion insiders revealed that the trend is partly driven by shock value and internet virality.
One creative director explained that modern luxury fashion is now focused on creating conversations as much as clothing.
Experts also believe wealthy consumers are drawn to exclusivity and the idea of owning something intentionally absurd.
Psychiatrist Dr. Sharadhi C explained that expensive and unusual products can become “a manifestation of peer pressure” and a way of signaling status.
Still, many viewers think the trend has crossed into the realm of nonsense.
Critics online called it “poverty chic” and accused brands of glamorizing everyday struggles just to create viral headlines.
Image source: Getty/VCG , Balenciaga
#4 18th Century
One of the strangest fashion trends dominating 2026 has been the sudden obsession with 18th-century fashion.
Designers are bringing back corsets, panniers, lace, giant skirts, dramatic hips, embroidery, bows, and Marie Antoinette’s style silhouettes, but with a modern twist.
After years of quiet luxury and minimalist dressing, fashion has gone in the completely opposite direction.
The trend exploded during the Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter 2026 runway season.
Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut featured padded hips, military jackets, and bicorne hats inspired by 18th-century France.
Nina Ricci embraced visible corsets and sugar-colored gowns, while Louis Vuitton showcased historical-inspired silhouettes inside the Louver.
Designers like Simone Rocha, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Stella McCartney also played with crinolines, floral jacquards, lace, and exaggerated shapes.
Part of the trend’s popularity comes from pop culture.
Shows like Bridgerton and The Gilded Age, along with renewed interest in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, have brought romantic historical dressing back into the mainstream.
Another major example was the growing buzz around Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which has already influenced red carpet fashion tied to the film.
At the movie’s London premiere, Margot Robbie wore a dramatic corseted Vivienne Westwood-inspired gown with lace detailing, while Charli XCX wore a gold sculpted tulle dress with exaggerated hip volume and layered Rococo-style shaping.
Several designers explained that they were drawn to the craftsmanship and structure of 18th-century fashion.
Designer Meruert Tolegen said she admires “the intricacy of embroideries and beadings,” while Erdem Moralıoğlu said detailed dressing creates “presence” compared to hyper-minimalism.
Still, many viewers online describe the trend as more costume-like than wearable fashion.
Some critics joked that celebrities are dressing like “modern Marie Antoinettes”, while others questioned why fashion suddenly became obsessed with giant skirts, corsets, and historical silhouettes again.
Image source: Getty/Samir Hussein , Getty/Karwai Tang
#5 Bird Homage Overload
This year’s biggest red carpet trends have been the explosion of feather-heavy fashion.
From giant feather trains to full bird-inspired gowns, celebrities have fully embraced dramatic plumage this year.
While designers described the look as glamorous and artistic, many viewers believe the trend has become excessive, especially amid the ongoing debate over the use of real feathers in luxury fashion.
The trend completely dominated the Oscars and Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Moore wore a fitted Gucci gown covered in black and green iridescent feathers that spread dramatically across the neckline and train.
Nicole Kidman arrived in pale pink Chanel with feather-coated detailing and ostrich plumes across the skirt, while Teyana Taylor wore a black-and-white feathered Chanel design with a long, dramatic train.
Olivia Rodrigo also appeared in a Saint Laurent mini dress with an ostrich-feather skirt, and Jessica Alba wore a sequined Tamara Ralph gown decorated with large feather embellishments.
The look apparently wasn’t limited to celebrities.
Fashion houses heavily featured feathers throughout Fall 2026 collections.
Prada added feathers to footwear, Balenciaga used them across outerwear, and Dior, Valentino, Chanel, Alaïa, and Zimmermann all included feather detailing in gowns, coats, skirts, and accessories.
Chanel’s couture collection even centered its entire presentation around bird imagery, with snow notes calling birds “ultimate symbols of freedom.”
Still, the trend has sparked major backlash online.
Animal rights critics slammed celebrities for glamorizing feather fashion in 2026, arguing that using animal-derived materials feels outdated.
One statement criticizing the trend said, “It’s WAY past time for animal-derived materials to become a thing of the past.”
Viewers also questioned why real feathers are still being used when faux alternatives exist. One comment read, “There’s no excuse at all,” while another said, “Feathers and furs should be ‘out’! Animals shouldn’t suffer for fashion.”
Image source: Getty/Lexie Moreland , Getty/Matei Horvath
#6 High-Shine Metallic Gowns
Another major fashion trend dominating 2026 has been ultra-reflective metallic gowns and chrome-inspired looks.
From liquid gold dresses to mirror-like silver fabrics, celebrities have been embracing outfits designed to shine as brightly as possible on the red carpet.
While some fans appreciate the glamorous “future fashion” aesthetic, others feel the trend leans toward being more attention-catching and costume-like.
This metallic obsession was especially in the spotlight during awards season.
Kate Hudson turned heads at the 2026 Golden Globes in a shimmering Giorgio Armani Privé gown covered in crystal embellishments and metallic fringe.
Hudson later praised the design on the red carpet, adding, “I love this dress. It took, like, over 100 hours to make. It’s a serious piece of art.”
In another standout moment, Kylie Jenner made headlines in a body-hugging gold Ashi Studio gown with a built-in corset and reflective finish that gave the appearance of molten metal.
After sharing photos online, Jenner’s celebrity friends flooded the comments section with praise, with Hailey Bieber calling her “So beautiful,” while Bella Thorne wrote, “Literal goddess.”
The trend’s influence extended further, crossing into more experimental territory at the 2026 Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian wore one of the event’s most-talked-about looks. She opted for an orange metallic breastplate attached to a leather skirt.
The sculptural piece was so unusual that it was partially painted by an auto repair garage in Kent after designers Whitaker Malem collaborated with pop artist Allen Jones.
Designer Patrick Whitaker explained that the bold color choice helped the outfit stand out because “there was not a lot of color really last night,” via BBC.
The garage owner, Martyn Smith, later said social media had “gone bonkers” after the look appeared online.
However, not everyone is drawn to the prevalence of metallic looks.
Critics online have compared some of the gowns to “car paint,” “foil wrappers,” and “robot costumes.”
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
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