Hey Pandas, Share A Pic Of The Most Liminal, Nostalgic, Or Eerie Place You’ve Seen (Closed)

by

Make sure the picture is yours. It’s ok if it isn’t your most liminal, nostalgic or eerie picture as long as it’s liminal, nostalgic or eerie. Editing is allowed.

#1 The Cemetery Where My Grandparents Are Buried

#2 Holy Metropolitan Church

#3 October, Sunday, 7:20 A.m. Bydgoszcz, Poland

#4 The Diner

#5 I Took The Photo Of An Ancient Greek Temple In Total Darkness And To My Surprise There Was A Statue Inside

#6 These Clouds. Top Left, You Can See That They Are Crossing

