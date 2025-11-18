30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

by

When people reflect on their school experiences with mathematics, it’s hard to miss those eye rolls followed by sheer horror expressions. However, amidst the groans, there are also tales of joy and excitement from those who found math genuinely enjoyable.

No matter which side you’re on, there’s no denying that numbers can be pretty dull — unless, of course, you add a dash of humor to it. In this piece, we’ve assembled a collection of nerdy math memes to prove the theory and bring some laughs to your calculations. 

#1 It Must Be the Brain Fog

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#2 My Answer Still Stands

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#3 “You Guys Get Numbers?”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: grantwisler

#4 “So Glad I Used a Calculator”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: usman_pk

#5 “Not To Go Off On a Tangent, but…”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#6 Heart-Stopping Math Problems

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#7 “I Don’t Need Your O(pi)nion”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#8 Top Tip

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: _S43D_

#9 “Me in Every Maths Test”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: arghyanicmemes

#10 An English Equation

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: JerrysMindblowers

#11 “You Will Not Always Have a Calculator with Y –”  

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: General-Resist-310

#12 “Just Do the Math”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: onepieceeee

#13 Hope vs Fear

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#14 Math Problems Feel Different

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: reddit.com

#15 “When the Stakes for Passing Your Math Exam Keep Getting Higher”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: reddit.com

#16 “Destroy the Math”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#17 “There Are 17 Pineapples and 23 Bananas…”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: imgur.com

#18 Elementary Math Hit Hard

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source:  Long_Wiwi

#19 “Find X”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: Mans333

#20 “Finally Found the Square Root”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: from_brasil

#21 “I’m So Good at Math”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: mijuzz7

#22 The Struggle Is Real

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#23 The Sad Truth

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#24 Radical Shoes

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#25 No Explanation Needed

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: The-Dank-Memer

#26 “Name Every Number”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: Clonestaar

#27 “What Happened?”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

#28 “Nowhere Near Enough”

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: math-memes

#29 Flexing Math Muscles

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: @howie_hua

#30 God Is Omniscient

30 Math Memes Only True Nerds Will Appreciate

Image source: @ginapple_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“She Thinks I Chose Business Class Over Her”: Wife Is Upset After Husband Upgrades Only His Ticket For Their 12-Hour Flight
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Pirate Printers: These Guys Use Urban Utility Covers To Print Bags And Shirts
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Artist Perfectly Encapsulates The Life Of Modern Women In Her Hilariously Relatable Comics (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless
Michelle Stafford Celebrates 30 Years of Playing Phyllis Summers on ‘The Young and the Restless’
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2024
103 Wild Real Estate Listings That People Actually Thought Would Help Sell Their Properties (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Organized All My Inspirational Art Advice And Realized It Can All Be Paired In Opposites – So Which Way Is Right?
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.