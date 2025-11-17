30 Facts That Sound Bizarre But Are Real, Shared By Folks In This Online Community

The famous quote “It is the theory which decides what we can observe” is usually attributed to Albert Einstein – but even if arguably the greatest mind of the 20th century didn’t say those words, that doesn’t make them any less true. In the end, depending on the angle from which we look at this or that fact, the same thing can look completely different.
Some time ago, a viral thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the author of which asked netizens a question about what fact looks completely implausible, but at the same time is absolutely true. We have compiled a selection of the most interesting facts of this thread, conscientiously looked at them from a variety of angles, and now we can say – yes, one can observe it under any theory. Just observe and have fun.
#1
Martin and Gary Kemp (from Spandea Ballet)
Gary was born with only one kidney, he developed a condition which caused his kidney to fail
His younger brother Martin agreed to be a donor and it turned out on the scan that Martin had been born with three kidneys.
Image source: Hamilton3043, Mandy Jouan
#2
The measles virus actually causes immunity amnesia, meaning your immune system has to “relearn” how to fight off viruses and bacteria you were previously immune to.
Measles wipes out 11-73% of the antibodies your body uses to protect against viruses and bacteria. This can last for up to 2-3 years.
One of the most amazing facts that highlights the importance of the measles vaccine 💉
[Source](https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191031204630.htm)
Image source: 1zestydillpickle, Anna Shvets
#3
At least 1 person has stayed in space (ISS) since November, 2000 making October 31st the last date all of humanity was on the earth together.
Image source: winleviosa, Pixabay
#4
This is true, and I know it’s weird. Dolphins legitimately like to get high off of pufferfish. They can poke the fish around until it start releasing a mild toxin, and when dolphins get the toxin in their system it is very similar to when people get high.
Image source: ItsOrganizedChaos, Pixabay
#5
There is more fresh water contained in Loch Ness than in all rivers and lakes in England and Wales combined.
Image source: jeopardizejumble, Karoly Lorentey
#6
The most amazing fact I heard of this week is that Saturn’s moon Titan has riverine valleys like Earth, except they are formed by flowing liquid methane. Of course, it also rains methane, but the drops are twice as large as rain on earth and fall at a fifth of the speed.
It also has volcanoes that spew a “magma” that is water and ammonia, and at -100C has the same viscosity as molten rock.
Image source: BeulaDalman, Bogdan Krupin
#7
Trees have such intricate root systems that a tree low on one particular type of nutrient will acquire some from his neighbors and make up for it later. This is especially prevalent during the winter months when some trees don’t have leaves and so need extra help from their evergreen friends.
Image source: montemalaysian, Felix Mittermeier
#8
In the song “rap God” the rap artist Eminem breaks the world record for words per second at 97 words in 6.4 seconds. If he spoke for an entire minute he would speak 690 words.
Image source: UltraBuffaloGod
#9
# NASA FIXES MARS LANDER BY TELLING IT TO HIT ITSELF WITH A SHOVEL
Image source: anon
#10
It is possible for a professional mimic to forget his voice.
Image source: EmeritaPew, CoWomen
#11
Those fluffy cumulus clouds you see floating in the sky? They weigh about 1.1 million pounds each.
#12
If you made 8000 dollars every hours since the birth of Jesus Christ, you still wouldn’t have accumulated Jeff Bezos’s net worth (145.6 billion)
Image source: ConorSpiller, Pixabay
#13
Yoda and Miss Piggy were both voiced by the same person.
Image source: anon, Lisa Fotios
#14
The greater honey guide is a bird that drops its eggs into other birds nests. When born, the chick has two teeth at the end of its beak. It then uses that beak to destroy the other eggs/kill the other birds in the nest. So the momma bird returns to a war zone nest and basically has to raise the chick that slaughtered its babies. It loses the teeth like two days after being born.
Birds are savage.
Image source: cherrywinetime, gisela gerson lohman-braun
#15
When you get a kidney transplant, they usually just leave your original kidneys in your body and put the 3rd kidney in your pelvis.
#16
In the early 1900’s a wave a molasses rushed through the streets of Boston at 35mph killing 21 people. For decades later, locals said on hot summer days they could still smell molasses in the air
Image source: asif6474, Rex Roof
#17
Children of identical twins are genetically siblings not cousins.
Image source: grammar_nazi88, Pixabay
#18
A pistol shrimps claw can move at a speed of 97 km/hr. “The speed of the snap is such that a bubble is created consisting of vacuum. The internal low pressure causes a water pulse that immobilizes prey with an associated noise of 218 dB which is louder than a bullet, and reportedly a temperature of 4800 degrees centigrade which is similar to the surface temperature of the sun, albeit over a very small area”
Image source: Mutating_Mammal, Alan Travers
#19
Australia exports sand and camels to the Middle East.
Image source: Aussieboi393, Pixabay
#20
Each cell has about 2 meters of DNA and you have about 75-100 trillion cells in your body.
If you took all the DNA in your body, uncoiled it, and lined it up, it would reach the sun and back ~300 times.
Image source: anon, Petra B. Fritz
#21
Cleopatra lived closer to the creation of the iPhone than she did to the building of the Great Pyramid
Image source: PutinsArmpit, Mouad Mabrouk
#22
*Sacred sheep:*
The ancient Sumerians, who are thought to have developed the first form of writing (*Cuneiform script*), immortalized sheep in the form of gods in their religion.
Egyptians believed that sheep were sacred. They even had them mummified when they died, just like humans.
Image source: Back2Bach, Trinity Kubassek
#23
In order for you to smell something, we have to breathe in particals of the source. So when you smell s**t..
Image source: anon, Viktoria B
#24
Every time you shuffle a deck of cards, chances are you have put them in an order never seen in the history of the universe
Image source: Fr1llh0use, Kim Maiblue
#25
The Stegosaurus was as old to the Tyrannosaurus as the T-Rex is to us. Dinosaurs lived for a long time…
Image source: Doorbelldoor, Ancella Simoes
#26
Penguins do have knees
Image source: Rafa_mc97, valkrye131
#27
That asphalt (bitumen) is actually in a constant liquid state So you are driving on a surface that has a viscosity level 1000 x more then that of honey.
Image source: anon, Markus Spiske
#28
If you are 25 years-old, apx 1/3 of all the humans that were alive at your birth, have died.
Image source: Dicktremain, Brett Sayles
#29
The brain named itself.
Image source: a_guy_named_gai
#30
About 40,000 Americans are injured by toilets each year
Image source: Gudetama100, Engin Akyurt
