Selena Gomez’s Mom Breaks Her Silence On Being Snubbed At Daughter’s Wedding After “Shock” Move

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, has finally broken her silence following reports that she was snubbed at her daughter’s wedding to music producer Benny Blanco.
Selena and Benny tied the knot over the weekend in an ultra-private ceremony in California. The star-studded guest list reportedly included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, and Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.
After the ceremony, a source told The Daily Mail that Mandy, who welcomed the Disney Channel star at age 16, was “shattered” that her daughter didn’t choose her to walk her down the aisle.
In what the insider called a “shock” move, the 33-year-old instead asked her maternal grandfather, David Cornett, to do the honor.
Now, the celebrity mom has set the record straight on how she truly feels regarding her daughter’s decision.
In an Instagram post, Mandy celebrated the newlyweds, writing, “What a perfect celebration for the most kick a** couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!”
“All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son-in-law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true,” she added, before disclosing, “It was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!!”
Selena’s parents divorced when she was 5. Before moving in with Benny, the Grammy-nominated singer reportedly lived with her grandparents, whom she considers to have raised her.
The insider told The Daily Mail that David and his wife Debbie “broke down in tears of joy” when Selena asked him to walk her down the aisle.
“Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding,” the source said.
In 2022, the pop star told Rolling Stone that her father, Ricardo, “didn’t want to be a part” of her life as an actress.
“So it was really me and my mom, our journey,” she said.
Over the years, Selena and Mandy have had their ups and downs. In a 2011 interview with E!, Selena recalled that she once “blamed” her mother for her parents’ divorce because she wanted a family “so bad.”
“I wanted to have my mom and dad together. I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that,” she admitted.
The Love On singer has also acknowledged the sacrifices Mandy made to raise her as a teenage mother.
“Having me at sixteen had to have been a big responsibility. My mom gave up everything for me and had, like, three jobs. She supported me, sacrificed her life for me,” she added.
In 2018, Mandy, who managed Selena’s career for eight years, found out through a TMZ report that her daughter was seeking mental health treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility.
“They called me and wanted to know what my daughter was doing in the hospital with a nervous breakdown. She didn’t want anything to do with me. I was scared she was going to d*e,” Mandy recalled during Selena’s Apple TV+ documentary.
“I shouldn’t have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn’t have treated them the way that I did, sometimes,” Selena tearfully said in her 2022 My Mind & Me documentary.
“I remember certain things that I did and I was so mean. Even to this day, I keep saying thank you and I’m sorry.”
Selena and Mandy launched Wondermind, their mental health digital platform, in April 2022.
As for Selena and Benny, the couple went public with their relationship in December 2023 but had known each other for years. He produced her 2015 songs Same Old Love and Kill ’Em With Kindness, as well as her 2017 single Trust Nobody.
At their nuptials, the newlyweds were “glowing all night” and “couldn’t stop smiling,” a source told People magazine.
The Disney alum walked down the aisle in a lace gown before changing into a shorter Ralph Lauren dress for the reception.
“The ceremony moved guests to tears,” the insider shared. “They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental.”
Selena shared photos of the big day on Instagram with the simple caption, “🤍 9.27.25 🤍.”
The shots showed the couple embracing and holding hands, and one photo gave a close-up of Selena’s bouquet of white flowers.
Meanwhile, the record producer gushed about the wedding in an Instagram post he captioned, “I married a real life disney princess.”
