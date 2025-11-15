We Made This Series On Corporate Reorganization

We are IT Folks, ex-developers, and we are sharing our experiences working in cubicles and our world view of corporate craziness.
More info: cubiclized.com | Facebook
#01 – The strategic re-org begins ….
#02 – The strategic re-org discussions
#03 – The leadership appoints the consultants
#04 – The consultants get going on the re-org
#05 – These consultants get really deep into the details
#06 – And use all the tools at their disposal
#07 – Not surprised the leadership loves them so much
#08 – The leadership has now a direction for their organisation
#09 – Their vision is exemplary… hallmarks of true leaders
#10 – Never mind the minor side effects of re-organisations
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us