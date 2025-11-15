We Made This Series On Corporate Reorganization

by

We are IT Folks, ex-developers, and we are sharing our experiences working in cubicles and our world view of corporate craziness.

More info: cubiclized.com | Facebook

#01 – The strategic re-org begins ….

#02 – The strategic re-org discussions

#03 – The leadership appoints the consultants

#04 – The consultants get going on the re-org

#05 – These consultants get really deep into the details

#06 – And use all the tools at their disposal

#07 – Not surprised the leadership loves them so much

#08 – The leadership has now a direction for their organisation

#09 – Their vision is exemplary… hallmarks of true leaders

#10 – Never mind the minor side effects of re-organisations

Patrick Penrose
