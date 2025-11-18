Woman Labeled Obnoxious For Using Flashy Charger That Caused A Disturbance On Overnight Flight

by

When you’re flying on a plane overnight, you likely want to rest during it. It is also likely that you’re not the only one who wants that. So, you would expect that all the passengers would understand that and won’t do something to disturb that, right? Well, in some cases, you might be mistaken — apparently, some people have no awareness of others, and your plans to rest don’t matter to them. Just like in today’s story, where a woman brought a charging cable with strobing lights on an overnight flight, and, well, it surely ruined some people’s sleep plans.

More info: Reddit

Some people just don’t have any awareness of others

Image credits: Pascal Borener (not the actual photo)

Just like this woman who brought a flashing charging cable to the overnight flight

Image: tsitsifly22

The person who sat near her complained about it on Reddit

The person came to the r/mildlyinfuriating community to share a video of the obnoxious situation they encountered during their flight. Bored Panda reached out to the post’s author, and they agreed to share some additional context of the situation. 

In the video, you can see an entitled woman using a charging cable that’s intensively flashing with rainbow colors. And she was using it during an over 6-hour long overnight flight from Miami to Seattle that happened on the night of January 2nd. 

Apparently, the OP asked the flight attendant if there was something they could do about it, but they got the answer that the woman insisted on using it. What was even more unfortunate for this person was that the women between this flashing charger owner and the OP seemed to, in their words, “dig it.” 

Image credits: Skitterphoto (not the actual photo)

Apparently, the flight attendants couldn’t do anything about it, as the woman insisted on using it

So, it’s no wonder the post’s author thinks that flashing electronics could use more enforcement, especially from American Airlines. The person also advised: “Pick your battles with fellow passengers. This woman would not back down, and nobody wanted the situation to escalate.” They also added that these kinds of insufferable situations are a reason why traveling by flying private can be a better option. 

People on the subreddit agreed with the situation’s insufferableness. They were wondering who in their right mind would create such a charging cable. It’s annoying! They also wondered who in their right mind would use that in public. And during an overnight flight. Basically, folks in the subreddit dubbed people involved in the creation and usage of this cable as mindless. 

Image credits: Onur Binay (not the actual photo)

And that prompts a conversation about people’s common sense about not bringing such objects on overnight flights

And this isn’t the only case of flashing objects during a flight. Bored Panda has covered another incident about a plane and a flashing object. This story involved a child’s bunny ears hat that also had strobing lights. Since the flashing object belonged to a child, that time internet folks dubbed it as a parenting issue. After all, parents are grownups in this situation who should have some common sense not to bring such an object on an overnight flight.

Strobing lights can cause a variety of problems for a person starting, from simple distraction to even conditions such as migraines or epilepsy. But as we saw with the charging cable situation, not all adults have common sense and the awareness of others. We can only wish that, somehow, someday, these people will gain it and stop being a problem to others. 

Image credits: sarcasm_only

Watch the video of the charging cable here

People online dubbed it as the “most obnoxious device ever” and cursed the people who invented it

