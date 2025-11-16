I Made Immature Search And Find Puzzles For Adults, And It’s As Stimulating To Both Your Brain And Your Funny Bone

My name is Mike, I’m the co-founder of AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com, and dad to a nine and seven-year-old. During many Covid quarantines, I have spent a lot of time doing search and find puzzles with my kids and I quickly became obsessed with them. Not only are they good for your brain (scientifically proven, actually), but they are also lots of fun. I wondered if anyone was making a more irreverent search and find for adults and was surprised to see that there wasn’t much out there. So, I thought, let’s make one…

Search and Find Puzzles for (Immature) Adults is a humorous twist on the classic search and find puzzles we all remember doing as kids. This project is about making people laugh and celebrating this really unique art form and the incredible illustrators behind it.

#1 Crazy Cat Guy

Illustrated by Chuck Dillon

#2 Goodfeathers

Illustrated by Brian Michael Weaver

#3 Puppy Love

Illustrated by Laura Close

#4 Wet Dad Bod Contest

Illustrated by Chuck Dillon

#5 Book Club Meeting

Illustrated by Laura Close

#6 Unicorn Tipping

Illustrated by Brian Michael Weaver

#7 ’80s vs. ’90s

Illustrated by Brian Michael Weaver

#8 Trick-Or-Reap

Illustrated by Rich Powell

#9 Burning Mammal

Illustrated by Gideon Kendall

#10 I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa

Illustrated by Chuck Dillon

#11 Field Trip To The Meth Lab

Illustrated by Brian Michael Weaver

#12 Brain Surgery Camp

Illustrated by Laura Close

#13 American Gothic

Illustrated by Ted Intorcio

#14 Catch Of The Day

Illustrated by Laura Close

#15 Strung Out

Illustrated by Gideon Kendall

#16 Zombies On Zkis

Illustrated by Rich Powell

#17 Medieval Dentist

Illustrated by Gideon Kendall

#18 Sewer Rat Adventure

Illustrated by Rich Powell

#19 Eggsorcist

Illustrated by Brian Michael Weaver

#20 Goldilocks

Illustrated by Rich Powell

