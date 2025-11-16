The Incredible Dark World Of My Art (8 Pics)

“The Minipeople” is an art series that started as a way of coping with depression back in 2017. Each image was a message from my subconsciousness trying to show me the way and guide me through difficult times.
These works were a way to communicate with my soul when my mind was trying to keep me occupied with negative thoughts. After I got better I maintained the connection with the place of inspiration and continued with the series which led me to many beautiful works. Below you can see the most recent of them.
#1 “Meeting Again”
#2 “The Path”
#3 “Coming Home”
#4 “Dos Hermanos”
#5 “The Calling”
#6 “Return To The Roots”
#7 “It Is Not Over”
#8 “A Place In The Soul”
