The Incredible Dark World Of My Art (8 Pics)

by

“The Minipeople” is an art series that started as a way of coping with depression back in 2017. Each image was a message from my subconsciousness trying to show me the way and guide me through difficult times.

These works were a way to communicate with my soul when my mind was trying to keep me occupied with negative thoughts. After I got better I maintained the connection with the place of inspiration and continued with the series which led me to many beautiful works. Below you can see the most recent of them.

#1 “Meeting Again”

#2 “The Path”

#3 “Coming Home”

#4 “Dos Hermanos”

#5 “The Calling”

#6 “Return To The Roots”

#7 “It Is Not Over”

#8 “A Place In The Soul”

Patrick Penrose
