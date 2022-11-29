Home
The History of the “Revenge of the Nerds” Film Series

Revenge of the Nerds house

Credit: Revenge of the Nerds/Fox

Revenge of the Nerds has long been a highly referenced and loved 80s comedy film about bullied nerds in college as they enact their revenge in the most nerd ways possible to stay true to what makes the bullies hate them while also taking them down. Although the second half of the Revenge of the Nerds film series premiered on television instead of being theatrical events like the first two films in the series, the series never took a brutal hit due to poor sales or similar issues. Still, in recent years the film has been criticized for its use of rape depiction and more from an era Hollywood would wish to forget. Below, we’ve detailed the Revenge of the Nerds film series, the possibility of a modern adaptation of Revenge of the Nerds, and more about the engaging 80s comedy.

Revenge of the Nerds film series

Credit: Revenge of the Nerds/Fox

Revenge of the Nerds & Revenge of the Nerds II

Revenge of the Nerds and Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise were the first two Revenge of the Nerds films in the films series, but the immediate difference between the first two Revenge of the Nerds and the latter two was the releases between theaters and television. Typically, when a film series has moved to television for future movie releases, the product quality also decreases. With the Revenge of the Nerds film series, the same could be said, as cast members were replaced by others when the film series moved to television for the third and fourth installments. Revenge of the Nerds followed the original cast of Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards, Ted McGinley, Julie Montgomery, Timothy Busfield, Andrew Cassese, Curtis Armstrong, Larry B. Scott, Brian Tochi, Michelle Meyrink, Matt Salinger, James Cromwell, and others for the students, staff, and more of the movie. Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise had the same cast as Revenge of the Nerds, as they yet again needed to defend the title of nerd from their bullies, the Alpha Betas.

Revenge of the Nerds secondary characters

Credit: Revenge of the Nerds/Fox

Revenge of the Nerds Television Movies

As stated above, the Revenge of the Nerds film series started to take a significant toll when the third and fourth films in the series were not only on television instead of a theatrical release but also when characters were recast in both Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation and Revenge of the Nerds: Nerds in Love. Revenge of the Nerds: The Next Generation, a spoof of Star Trek: The Next Generation, had four core cast members remain, James Cromwell, Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong, and Larry B. Scott. While the series’ second Revenge of the Nerds film lacked a few characters, Revenge of the Nerds III was less notable but still previously established, and actors replaced characters. Specific actors replaced in Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation included Anthony Edwards, Andrew Cassese, and David Wohl were replaced by Mike Greenwood, Sean Whalen, and Alan Wittert, while Timothy Busfield opted out of the film entirely. The Revenge of the Nerds film didn’t end the recasting with the third film in the series, as the fourth also had the same issues. However, Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Paradise included much of the cast from the earlier Revenge of the Nerds films. Actors missing from the second Revenge of the Nerds film that was included in the final film, Nerds in Paradise, included Donald Gibb, but actors that weren’t in the second film returned in Nerds in Paradise as well.

Curtis Armstrong

Credit: Revenge of the Nerds/Fox

Revenge of the Nerds Adaptation

Although Revenge of the Nerds has remained a monumental 80s comedy that was undoubtedly unlike any other film, coming from the perspective of nerds, as with most film series that stretch too far, the series died out since its first release. The future of Revenge of the Nerds seems like it may be more than bright with a modern adaptation from Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions and comedic twins The Lucas Brothers, known for their animated series and appearances in 22 Jump Street. The news of the new adaptation, which has been noted that it won’t be a reboot, should be even funnier than the original series just from the inclusion of The Lucas Brothers and Seth MacFarlane for the modern take. While the Seth MacFarlane reboot didn’t have much information outside of the initial announcement in December 2020 with MacFarlane and The Lucas Brothers working together, Seth MacFarlane has a secret bridge between himself and the Revenge of the Nerds film series with Curtis Armstrong. Seth MacFarlane’s show American Dad started in 2005, and since season one, Curtis Armstrong has provided the voice of one of the main character’s friends, properly named Snot.

