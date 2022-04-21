The Five Best Moments From The Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

The Avengers saga is far from over. For the first time since Avengers: Endgame, the story of Thor is revisited, and appears that the Thunder God is searching for inner peace. Unfortunately, evil rests for no man and that’s the case for galactic serial killer Gorr the God Butcher, who’s searching for Thor’s head. Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who wields his magical hammer. The upcoming feature has a stacked cast including Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Pratt. The latest Marvel offering is set to be released on July 8, 2022. Here are the top five moments of the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer:
Opening Running Sequence
What a beautiful start to Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s been over a decade since the hammer God has reigned over the Marvel universe and this moment brought back fun memories of watching Chris Hemsworth’s character grow and evolve. Plus, it was a cool easter egg to feature Thor’s original costume. More importantly, it immediately gets you into Thor’s latest journey. He’s not off searching for the next big villain, but he’s simply done with the superhero lifestyle. After a huge war that saw the casualties of many of his fellow comrades, Thor has likely decided that it’s time to hang up the boots and enjoy life as a common man. Say what you will with Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, but the use of connected stories really helps make these films must-see. It’s great that Thor: Love and Thunder is playing off the events that happened in Endgame, and it should be a fun ride to see how Thor achieves his quest for inner peace. Plus, the visuals remain top-notch with the final shot of Thor walking through fire (Hell?) a feast for the eyes.
Thor’s Ship Goes To A New Planet
The interesting thing about the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is that we never see Gorr the God Butcher. In the comics, he was dropped onto a world with no name, could this be that same place? It’s odd that we don’t see the villain in this trailer; however, this first cut is more of a focus on the world of Thor. However, there’s also easter eggs that gives you better context of the upcoming feature and this is likely a piece of a larger puzzle. The question is, how will Thor and Gorr the God Butcher meet? Is the murderous brute on his journey to slay the King? Or is this a case where Thor comes into his homeland, befriends the Butcher, who finds out eventually that it’s the Thunder God? This scene could ultimately turn out to be meaningless, but it’s fun to try and catch all the hidden messages within the trailer.
Mysterious God Catches Lighting
Based on the reported images of Gorr the God Butcher, it’s most likely not Christian Bale’s character, though he’s not a normal man in the comics. Once again, we never see this figure’s face, which could be a big surprise in store for long-time fans. Is this another popular Marvel name that has yet to be revealed by leaks? What’s the rule of this possible God? Is he trying to take over Thor’s place as an invincible warrior? The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer does an excellent job of giving audiences just enough information to get excited about the upcoming feature, but holds back vital plot points that could spoil the film. This won’t be the last Thor: Love and Thunder trailer and hopefully, the others are able to have as much restraint as the first one.
Starlord and Thor
The bromance between Starlord and Thor remains fun. Throughout the trailer, we’re mostly following Thor’s plight to find love and happiness, but there’s several instances were Starlord is apart of Thor’s story. Given how much screentime that is presented in the trailer for Starlord and the gang, it appears that his time in Love and Thunder is more than just a cameo, so it should be great to see the dynamic of the two Avengers in the latest Marvel offering. Plus, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming soon, will Love and Thunder leave some easter eggs for the final James Gunn film? How will Thor play into the future of the Guardians? Heck, how will Starlord and the gang aid in Thor’s quest for inner peace? It’s good to see that the humor hasn’t been wiped from the Marvel movie and seeing the Guardians here only generates more excitement.
The Reveal of Jane Foster As The Mighty Thor
One of the most notable things about Thor: Love and Thunder is that there’s no focus on the action. It says a lot about Marvel when the teaser of there upcoming superhero feature doesn’t have new action scenes and yet it still remains strong. However, the biggest moment here is Natalie Portman’s return as The Mighty Thor. It’s the first time that the female hero has been introduced in the comics and the teaser does a great job setting her up. Wisely, the studio hasn’t showcased her battle skills yet, but it should be another great character introduced into the Marvel universe. How did she get Thor’s hammer? What happened since the last time we’ve seen Jane Foster? How the heck is she a superhero all of the sudden! The teaser did a nice job of balancing the drama and humor throughout, and hopefully the action can live up to the same standard.