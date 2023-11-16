The Five Best Modern Horror Comedies

Horror isn’t an easy genre to write. Granted, the main purpose of horror films is bloody deaths and sex, but the scope beyond the typical genre norms has expanded since it was introduced in 1896. The world of horror-comedy has also been a staple within the subgenre of the category. Though it doesn’t get as much love as slashers, horror comedies have the difficult task of mixing humor with scares, which is no easy feat.
Yet, these five films managed to pull it off with ease. The subgenre has its fair share of clunkers, but overall, horror comedies tend to be bold, creative, and somehow scary all at the same time. The themes explored flips the genre itself on its head and deepen the stories that typical horror films don’t do all too much. These are the five best horror comedies that have come out from 2000 and beyond.
Tucker & Dale vs. Evil
A nearly perfect film that mocks the usual tropes of slasher and generates uproarious laughs non-stop. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that the film has a heart within its story. It helps that two excellent comedians – Tyler Labine as Dale and Alan Tudyk as Tucker – helm the comedic tale of two guys who have to deal with a bunch of ignorant college students who think they’re murderous hillbillies. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil isn’t afraid to bring a huge amount of blood, but the deeply layered story adds new wrinkles to a well-worn genre that horror fans know by heart.
Slither
Easily the weirdest horror comedy on the list. Slither isn’t a parody of anything as the James Gunn film is a throwback of creature features of the 50’s. The premise of Slither is downright creepy, and the visuals are hard to forget. However, what makes Slither so great is the way it develops its characters.
The 2006 film has a strong cast that elevates the tension and scare factor, but they also bring out the laughs of such an unorthodox premise. Grant Grant’s (Michael Rooker) slow transformation into the parasite is fun and disturbing. From his romantic relationship with his wife to eating every meal known to man, the actor was simply perfect as the creepy character who slowly transforms into a disgusting beast. Slither isn’t easy to watch, but the horror comedy manages to be a heartwarming story amid all its slimy gore.
The Cabin in the Woods
Another entry that takes a stab at the stereotypical college students in horror films but veers left once it gets past the second act. The standouts in the cast are Dana (Kristen Connolly) and Marty (Fran Kranz), who subvert the final girl and drug friend stereotype and turn out to be some of the best characters written in any horror film.
That doesn’t mean that the supporting cast doesn’t hold their weight, especially the villains; namely Sitterson (Richard Jenkins) and Hadley (Bradley Whitford). The story is extremely original and has numerous fun twists such as Curt (Chris Hemsworth) infamously smacking right into an invisible barrier and the insane group of monsters that are revealed when Marty and Dana travel through the elevator. Funny, scary, and a clear love letter that pays homage to classic horror films, yet pairs the way for the new generation, The Cabin in the Woods is an iconic film that’s etched itself in the horror category.
What We Do In The Shadows
Leave it to Taika Waititi to make vampires cool again. Just when the vampire craze was getting tiresome and tropey, the Oscar winner and Jemaine Clement created a genuinely funny adventure that expands the lore of the iconic creatures. The decision to make this a mockumentary was brilliant as those moments when the vampires address the camera crew help make What We Do In The Shadows riotously funny. The actors are on point and subverting the tropes of established vampire lore is the icing on a delicious cake.
Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead still holds the mark as one of the best zombie films ever made. The Edgar Wright film wrinkles out a simple story about a slacker who needs to better himself and creates an unforgettable journey full of great characters, and hilarious moments that honor the genre and subvert it as well. The rare flawless film that still packs a strong punch despite being nearly 20 years old.
