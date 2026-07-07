The Evolution of Malina Weissman From Child Model to Actress

Long before she became known for solving mysteries and surviving misfortune on Netflix, Malina Weissman was already comfortable in front of a camera. She began her career as a child model, appearing in campaigns for major fashion brands while building the confidence and screen presence that would later define her acting career. Like many young performers, she started with small opportunities, but her natural charisma quickly made her stand out.
Over the years, Malina Weissman gradually transitioned from modeling to film and television, taking on roles that showcased more depth and emotional range. From blockbuster films to one of Netflix’s most beloved family fantasy series, her career has steadily evolved in front of audiences. Here is a look at the projects that shaped her journey from child model to rising actress.
Malina Weissman Began Her Career as a Child Model
Before stepping into Hollywood productions, Malina Weissman spent much of her early childhood modeling. She appeared in campaigns for several recognizable fashion brands, including Calvin Klein, DKNY, Levi’s, and Ralph Lauren, and developed experience posing for cameras at a young age. The background gave her a level of confidence many child performers take years to develop.
Modeling also helped Weissman become familiar with the fast-paced entertainment industry. Commercial shoots and fashion campaigns taught her how to follow direction, adapt quickly, and stay comfortable under pressure. Those skills became valuable once she moved into acting, where timing and emotional expression mattered just as much as appearance.
Playing Young April O’Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Malina Weissman’s first major movie role was playing the younger version of April O’Neil in the 2014 reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Although her screen time was limited, the appearance marked an important step forward in her career. It introduced her to mainstream audiences and placed her in a large studio production early in her acting journey.
The role also allowed Weissman to work in a high-profile action film environment. Even brief performances can leave strong impressions when young actors display confidence on screen. The movie helped establish her as a rising child performer worth watching. The following year, she portrayed a younger Kara Zor-El in Supergirl.
Malina Weissman Landed Her First Major Film Role in Nine Lives
In 2016, Malina Weissman appeared in the family comedy Nine Lives alongside established actors including Kevin Spacey and Jennifer Garner. The film gave her another opportunity to grow within the family entertainment genre while working with experienced Hollywood performers. Unlike her smaller role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, this project gave audiences more time to notice her screen presence. She showed warmth and charm that fit naturally within the film’s comedic tone. This helped her continue her transition from model to a recognizable young actress.
Malina Weissman’s Breakthrough Role in A Series of Unfortunate Events
Everything changed when Malina Weissman was cast as Violet Baudelaire in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Based on the popular book series by Lemony Snicket, the show became Weissman’s defining role and introduced her to a global streaming audience. As Violet, Weissman played an intelligent and resourceful inventor trying to protect her siblings from the manipulative Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris).
The role demanded far more emotional range than her earlier projects. She had to balance humor, grief, fear, determination, and leadership across multiple seasons. The series also proved that Weissman could carry a major production as a central star. Her performance resonated with audiences because Violet was more than a typical child protagonist. She was clever, emotionally mature, and resilient, qualities Weissman portrayed convincingly throughout the show’s run.
Expanding Beyond Child-Star Roles
One challenge many young actors face is moving beyond the image audiences first associate with them. For Malina Weissman, transitioning from child-star roles into more mature performances represents the next phase of her career. In 2024, she co-led the Joseph Kahn-directed sci-fi horror comedy Ick, alongside Brandon Routh. Although critical reviews were generally mixed, the film showcased a more mature Weissman to audiences.
In 2026, Weissman will lead the cast of a new Disney supernatural comedy-drama series, Coven Academy, as Briar. She plays one of a trio of young witches-in-training tasked to protect New Orleans against dark, ancient, and dangerous forces. Malina Weissman co-stars alongside Tiffani Thiessen and Malachi Barton.
Follow Us