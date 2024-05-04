The Boys Season 4 is looking to up the ante on the already spectacular series. Known for its dark humour, blood and gore, and epic fight scenes, The Boys has captivated audiences on Prime Video since 2019. Since then, it has become one of the top rated TV shows of the last decade and has won a Primetime Emmy.
With the glaring success of its spinoff series Gen V, The Boys Season 4 has big things to live up to. Based on the official trailer that landed on May 4, it seems fans of the show have nothing to worry about there. So, let’s break down the trailer and explore everything we know so far about the anticipated season.
Breaking Down the Trailer for The Boys Season 4
Right out of the gate, The Boys Season 4 trailer is certainly red band, letting viewers know that bloody carnage will ensue throughout the season. The trailer opens to the raspy, distinctive voice of Butcher (Karl Urban) – “I look back on my life, and all I see are the messes I’ve made.” With only 6 months to live, his intensity feels as rife as ever, as he dishes out brutal justice in a plethora of battle scenes. To that, his plight certainly doesn’t seem to have slowed him down – if anything, it has fired him up even more.
In the nearly 3-minute trailer, glimmers of acid humour are still present, but this season feels as though it is gearing up to lean into the darkness a little more compared to previous seasons. In fact, even the colour-grading appears darker and dingier, setting the tone for a more sombre yet thrilling season. What’s more, fans of Gen V will be lit up with anticipation as the rumoured crossover is now confirmed with Maddie Phillips’ Cate Dunlap and Asa Germann’s Sam Riordan making an appearance in the trailer.
What is the Plot of the New Season?
The plot of The Boys Season 4 feels very much like a redemption story for Karl Urban’s Butcher as he sets out to make things right before his time comes and he meets his maker. With the rest of the group fed up of his ways, he must wrangle them together to finally overthrow Homelander (Anthony Starr). After uttering the words: “I can do one thing right with the time I’ve got left, but I can’t do it alone.”, the team eventually band together once more to assist Butcher on his mission.
The official synopsis for the season reads: “The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son, as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”
Which Stars Will Return and Who Has Been Added to the Cast?
Although he has always been billed as the top cast member, The Boys Season 4 marks the season that truly feels like Karl Urban’s vehicle. However, he is once again joined by the talented cast who helped propel the show to worldwide fame. Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso and Tomer Capone are all returning to the show, and Anthony Starr will continue to reign evil as the show’s villain. Furthermore, there will be some exciting additions to the cast.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is briefly shown in the trailer, as he sits face to face with Butcher. However, as of yet, his character name has not been revealed. Yet, he is rumoured to be portraying Joe Kessler, also known as Monkey in the original source material from the comics. Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry have also boarded the new instalment.
When Will The Boys Season 4 Release?
The Boys Season 4 lands on Prime Video on June 13, 2024. The season will consist of eight episodes, with the first three landing on the premiere date. After this, the following five episodes will roll out weekly, ending with the finale on July 18. As of yet, a fifth season has not been confirmed by Prime Video. However, Productionlist.com have filming for The Boys Season 5 listed for April 8 to August 22, 2024. Until then, you can read our hypothesis on whether Homelander will die in the upcoming season.