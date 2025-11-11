The Adventures Of Humphrey J Hedgehog

by

I work in the TV and film industry, so I wanted to take a cinematic approach to photographing my pet hedgehog.

I use backdrops, create sets and props and use lighting to capture Humphrey as if he were in a movie scene. Humphrey enjoys exploring the new environments and gets rewarded with mealworms. He’s become a great actor!

Humphrey knows his best side, always hits his mark and works the camera like a supermodel.

More info: humphreyjhedgehog.com

Birthday boy

The Artist

At the farm

Ready for some football

Hedgehog Pirate

Chilling by the Pool

Humphrey does yoga

The Chef

Everything’s coming up as hedgehogs

Hogoween

Outta my way

The Cave Hog

Christmashog

Hedgie Hayride

At the movies

Patrick Penrose
