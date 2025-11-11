The Adventures Of Humphrey J Hedgehog

I work in the TV and film industry, so I wanted to take a cinematic approach to photographing my pet hedgehog.
I use backdrops, create sets and props and use lighting to capture Humphrey as if he were in a movie scene. Humphrey enjoys exploring the new environments and gets rewarded with mealworms. He’s become a great actor!
Humphrey knows his best side, always hits his mark and works the camera like a supermodel.
More info: humphreyjhedgehog.com
Birthday boy
The Artist
At the farm
Ready for some football
Hedgehog Pirate
Chilling by the Pool
Humphrey does yoga
The Chef
Everything’s coming up as hedgehogs
Hogoween
Outta my way
The Cave Hog
Christmashog
Hedgie Hayride
At the movies
