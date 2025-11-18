I Made 20 ‘Saved & Spoiled’ Comics About Fall, Friendship, And One Very Pet-Filled Thanksgiving

This post pulls together 20 Saved & Spoiled comics about fall, friendship, and one very pet-filled Thanksgiving! The comic strips follow Wilson, a rescue dog, and Dewey, a pedigree cat, through leaf piles, cold mornings, missing toys, family visits, and a crowded holiday table, all from the pets’ point of view!
It is a slice-of-life run for anyone who spends fall and Thanksgiving trying to keep up with the animals in the house.
Some of these comics have not appeared on my website or social channels yet, so Bored Panda readers are seeing them here first! Please let me know your thoughts!
About Saved & Spoiled: Saved & Spoiled is a 5-days-a-week webcomic about a rescue dog named Wilson who moves in on a pedigree cat named Dewey. Street meets Elite… watch the fur fly!
More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook
Fall Stakeout
Rake & Ruin
Leaf Detective
The Leaf Affair
Leaf Buddies
Heat Seekers
Ten-Hut, Mutt
Overdressed Dewey
Mud Detective
Grub Dub
Sentimental Value
Foul Play
Hound & Found
Return Of Mr. Squeakers
Thanks Paw’dner
Holiday Hideout
Puppy Pinch
Solidarity For Now
Aunt Antagonist
Anti-Edna
