Sydney Sweeney Sparks Wild Reactions After Stepping Out In LA Wearing Only Lingerie

Sydney Sweeney brought major thirst-trap energy to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles this week.
Cameras flashed as the 28-year-old actress posed in front of a popular LA theater, flaunting pieces from her new lingerie line called Syrn.
Fans said she is a “Goddess doing goddess stuff,” while critics tsk-tsked, saying: “She really is trying hard to become a multimillionaire for sure at all and any cost.”
Image credits: Gotham/GC Images
Sydney Sweeney broke the internet when she unveiled her new lingerie line, Syrn, this week.
Her debut collection, Seductress, has already sold out, with only a Syrn gift card available for purchase on the website.
“Our first drop SOLD OUT,” read a message from Syrn on social media on Thursday. “We are beyond grateful for all the love and support we received these past few days, it truly means everything to us.”
They said they were “working hard” to restock the collection as soon as possible and couldn’t wait to “continue showing you the rest of the SYRN worlds.”
Image credits: syrn
The Euphoria star flaunted pieces from her collection on the streets of LA this week, giving old-Hollywood paparazzi vibes with a touch of modern-day thirst trap.
Standing in front of a vintage car, Sydney wore a Syrn lace br* ($89), a matching thong ($19), and a garter and garter belt ($22).
All this, she topped off with a burgundy fur jacket that fell off her shoulders.
Her debut collection Seductress reportedly sold out within hours of its launch on the Syrn website
Image credits: syrn
The camera, in the hands of photographer Ellen von Unwerth, captured the actress in front of the LA’s United Artists Theater.
“Syrn the Seductress,” read the marquee she posed underneath.
Fans went ga-ga over the pictures, with one saying, “Absolutely my favorite shoot ever.”
“I bought the whole set in black sooo pretty,” said another.
Naysayers took a different tone, saying she’s “unbothered by anything happening in the world.”
Image credits: syrn
“Well, they didn’t want her in jeans,” one said, making a reference to her controversial American Eagle Outfitters campaign from last year.
“She’s a queen. She couldn’t careless how people view her. She’s a millionaire who will keep making bank,” said one fan.
“She’s beautiful,” wrote another, “and she’s selling beautiful lingerie! I say Go for it.”
Image credits: syrn
The White Lotus actress said Syrn was born out of her own frustrations of finding correctly-fitting undergarments for her younger self.
She said if the garment is something she wouldn’t wear, then she “wouldn’t want to make it.”
“In sixth grade, I was a 32 DD, and I remember going to the store to get my first wire br*. It was silk and the only br* I felt good in. I literally wore it to the point that it had holes in it,” she told Cosmopolitan.
“I brought it into my SYRN office and was like, ‘This is how much this br* has meant to me,’” she continued. “It has stood by my side my entire life.”
Image credits: syrn
Sydney said it was important for her to cater to all body types, and hence, included 44 sizes from 30B to 42DDD in her collection.
The first-to-drop collection Seductress is expected to be followed by three more: Comfy (explained by the name itself), Playful (a collection of loungewear-meets-lingerie pieces like boxers and shorts), and Romantic (a drop expected to include garter belts, sheer teddies, and more).
The actress said she wanted Syrn to “stand for the power of choice.”
“People will say, ‘Oh, she’s doing this for guys’ or ‘Oh, she’s a guy’s girl.’ But I’m like, ‘What is more girl’s girl than owning your body and doing it for yourself?’” she said.
She said she wants the wearer to have the “choice,” whether it is “for them, for somebody else, or for a camera lens.”
Image credits: syrn
The Housemaid star said she has an “amazing diverse team” and all her designers are women, whereas her models are a “beautiful range of body types.”
“I’m always like, ‘I want to see it on every body.’ I can’t be the only model. I need to make sure everyone feels really good in it,” she added.
In the same interview, she was asked about what “romantic love” felt like for her.
“Like freedom,” she replied. “You know in The Princess Diaries when Anne Hathaway says that when she kisses the guy she knows she’s supposed to be with, her foot will flip up? That’s what love feels like.”
“The lights will magically turn on. The birds will start flying. The fountains start sh**ting water,” she continued. “Love is a Disney movie.”
Image credits: syrn
Sydney, who got engaged to Jonathan Davino after years of dating and then broke up in spring 2025, said she is “still figuring out love.”
“It’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like,” she said.
“At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work,” she continued, “and now I want to experience things. But it’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all.”
“Bunch of men gonna go buy their wife some of her lingerie now,” one commented online
