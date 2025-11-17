30 ‘Cooking Crimes’ People Know Are Wrong, But Still Do Them

Every one of us has cooked food at least a few times during our lives. And it doesn’t matter if your cooking was just making ramen from a store-bought pack or making a complicated meal from scratch. It’s still cooking in some capacity.
And a lot of us have committed some cooking sins. Some of us even did it knowingly. Recently, Reddit users in a thread on the community r/Cooking shared what cooking sins they commit knowingly and shamelessly. Let’s take a look.
#1
I break my spaghetti in half like a mf champion and never regretted doing so
#2
I let my meat defrost on the counter, and if I pay enough attention I´’ll put it in the fridge when its defrosted, but sometimes I totally forget about it and it comes to room temp. My family is still alive.
#3
I scrape the bowl like I’m held at gunpoint. Those heathens on Food Network and their half a**ed wasteful scraping make my blood boil. I’m sorry we can’t all live in the Hamptons and be so rushed that we throw away half the brownie batter Ina, you selfish b+<£.
#4
I make, and eat, raw cookie dough. With eggs. Best treat. Never been sick
#5
I use salted butter and don’t add salt in baking recipes. My desserts/baked goods always end up perfectly, slightly salted.
#6
I’ll put ketchup on hotdogs and brats. I don’t care what others think. I like it.
#7
Using a teaspoon to scoop out some spices, then putting it back into the drawer because it was spotless.
#8
I rinse my mushrooms. Ain’t nobody got time for carefully wiping off the soil.
#9
I do a lot of ribs in my smoker, and I usually do ’em until they fall off the bone. Spare me all the mumbo jumbo about how the 3-2-1 method is c**p, or that “fall off the bone” ribs are overcooked, that’s how my wife likes them, I don’t mind them tender like that either, and that’s just the way I’m doing them, if you don’t like it, buy your own smoker.
#10
I cook with butter more than oils. It tastes better. Not as healthy, but it’s worth it to me!
#11
I don’t dice onions the proper way (keeping the root end attached). I cut off both ends, slice one way, then the other. I know it’s supposedly easier, but I don’t like doing it that way.
#12
I use my chef’s knife for everything. All my other knives are just there to look pretty.
#13
My chef mother taught me NEVER to cut lettuce, only to rip. Ripping the lettuce and then rinsing/washing was my job every night before dinner, and I loathed it. Now, I only cut my lettuce with a knife, I refuse to rip it lol
#14
My cast iron is seasoned properly so it gets a quick hand wash with soap and rinsed and then dried completely. It will get touch up seasoning when needed. The hysteria is so unnecessary.
#15
I sometime use store bought chicken stock or bouillon cubes.
I know! I’m sorry!! It’s just… sometimes my stuff is still frozen!!
#16
To actually answer the question rather than dragging OP, I don’t care about making sure everything I’m chopping is the same size. Who the hell cares. I’m only cooking for my household, and it’s not like I’m hacking food apart like an animal, so everything still cooks in roughly the same amount of time.
I also overcook pasta a little. I don’t like it al dente.
#17
Sometimes, I salt the water *before* it is boiling.
#18
When I bake I don’t weigh anything, and just scoop up the flour in the measuring cup. I know it packs down, but whatever. My cookies always come out great anyway.
#19
I don’t do “mise en place”
It’s more like a mess in place, but as long as the food turns out good, I’m okay with that lol
#20
Using dry measuring cups for liquids.
#21
I don’t curl my fingers when cutting things. I’ve been cooking for 50 years and have only cut myself a few times and usually not when slicing. I feel I get a better grip not curling.
#22
I remove shrimp tails before cooking. Apparently you’re not supposed to but the tails are disgusting
#23
🫣 You can cook rice on the stovetop just like you would in a rice cooker. No need to do it pasta style lol. You’d just need to adjust the water to rice ratio and let it go.
I don’t taste as I cook. I just season with my eyes.
#24
I made homemade jambalaya a bunch of times until I really had it down, then decided that except for special occasions, it’s generally not worth the effort to make from scratch. So these days I’m back to starting from a box of Zataran’s and doctoring it up.
#25
My secret ingredient is msg.
#26
Unless it’s going to stay in a dish uncooked, I rarely bother with fresh garlic these days. It’s good enough for weeknight cooking when I mostly just want to make something fast but decent. I chop and freeze onions and buy canned beans for the same reason.
I take a lot of shortcuts like that due to health issues, honestly. Reducing the number of steps until done is helpful in getting myself to actually cook.
#27
I overcook my eggs, eggs over-hard and scrambled over high heat until they are rubber. It’s probably mostly just because that’s how my mom prepared them and it’s nostalgia. I know how to properly cook an egg and that they are supposed to be at least somewhat runny. I will also never cook them that way.
#28
I use a garlic press. Sorry, not sorry.
#29
I’ll keep bread in the refrigerator. Especially for grilled cheese where it’ll be reheated in butter anyway.
#30
I crowd the pan 🤷🏾♀️
