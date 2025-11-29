“Can You Handle These 30 Annoying Life Choices?”: Make Your Pick In This 50-50 Poll

We all deal with annoying things like cold showers, itchy tags, loud chewers, and forgotten keys. It’s an endless list. What do we do about them? Mostly, we just deal with them and move on. But in this poll, you won’t get off that easily. You’ll get 30 pairs of annoyances, and you have to choose which one you’d rather live with.
No middle option and no skipping – just simple 50-50 decisions.
Ready to see which annoying option you’d pick each time? Scroll down & let’s start! 🎯
#1 Never feel warm again or never feel cool again?
Image source: Craig Adderley, Johannes Plenio
#2 You always have something stuck in your teeth or always have an eyelash in your eye?
Image source: Rodolfo Clix, Marc Schulte
#3 Speak only in sarcasm or talk only in a baby voice?
Image source: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA
#4 Eat only bland food forever or eat super spicy food every meal?
Image source: Jubair Bin Iqbal, Hanna Pad
#5 You always sit next to someone coughing or always sit next to someone chewing loudly?
Image source: Vlada Karpovich, Pavel Danilyuk
#6 Your phone is always at 5% battery or your Wi-Fi always cuts off for 30 seconds randomly?
Image source: Jakub Zerdzicki, ivke32
#7 Only cold showers for life or no showers, only wipes?
Image source: Karola G
#8 Everyone always interrupts you or no one ever answers you?
Image source: Vera Arsic
#9 Stubbing your toe once every morning or biting your tongue once every meal?
Image source: Min An, Andrea Piacquadio
#10 Always one bill away from broke or always working, never time off?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#11 Shoes always slightly wet inside or your socks always twist slightly inside your shoes?
Image source: the happiest face =)
#12 Constant runny nose or constant dry throat?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#13 You have to re-introduce yourself to people every day or people call you by the wrong name forever?
Image source: cottonbro studio
#14 You’re always 5 minutes late everywhere or you’re always 30 minutes early everywhere?
Image source: Miguel Á. Padriñán
#15 Your ears pop randomly throughout the day or your nose whistles every time you breathe?
Image source: Ketut Subiyanto, MART PRODUCTION
#16 You always feel like you didn’t lock the door or you always feel like you left the stove on?
Image source: AS Photography, Pixabay
#17 Every drink tastes like it’s watered down or every food feels one day too old?
Image source: Pixabay, Ketut Subiyanto
#18 You always forget why you entered a room or always forget what you’re about to say?
Image source: Pixabay, Liza Summer
#19 You yawn constantly and people think you’re bored or you tear up constantly and people think you’re sad?
Image source: cottonbro studio, Asad Javed
#20 You always hit every red light while driving or always get stuck behind the slowest walker?
Image source: Darius Krause, invisiblepower
#21 Your sleeves always slide down when washing hands or your shirt tag always scratches your neck?
Image source: RDNE Stock project, Hanna Pad
#22 You always get served last in restaurants or your order is always cold by the time it reaches you?
Image source: Chan Walrus
#23 Your shoelaces never fully untie or your zipper always sticks halfway up?
Image source: Steve Johnson, cottonbro studio
#24 It always starts raining the moment you go outside or the wind always blows directly in your face when you walk?
Image source: Pixabay, Stanislav Kondratiev
#25 Your laundry always has one sock missing or your towels are always slightly damp when you need them?
Image source: Karola G, Engin Akyurt
#26 Your ice melts instantly in drinks or your hot drinks cool down after 3 sips?
Image source: Charlotte May, Hasan Albari
#27 You always get shampoo in your eyes when washing your hair or you always get toothpaste on your shirt when brushing your teeth?
Image source: Karola G, Miriam Alonso
#28 Every door you open makes a loud creak or every floor you walk on squeaks?
Image source: lalesh aldarwish, Digital Buggu
#29 You always mix up left & right or you can never find the right word when speaking?
Image source: Peggy_Marco, Julia M Cameron
#30 You always regret the choice you didn’t pick or always doubt the choice you did pick?
Image source: qimono
