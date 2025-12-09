“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman’s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult

by

Many weddings have a dress code. Usually, it’s black tie or formal attire, and many people agree that violating that etiquette would be bad. In fact, 79% of Americans say that showing up in casual attire would almost always be inappropriate. When it’s a destination wedding, the dress code might be even more important.

For this couple, it was certainly so, as they reprimanded one of their friends about her body hair. Since the event would take place at the beach, the woman was asked to shave her armpit hair, as it would distract other guests. When she stood her ground, the couple got mad, calling her out for doing this as some feminist protest, even though she said she kept her armpit hair for other reasons.

A woman’s armpit hair became a point of debate over her attending her friends’ wedding

“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple asked her to remove it, since it would distract other guests, but she just didn’t feel comfortable

“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult

Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult

Image credits: Adventurous-Pea-337

Commenters offered the woman mixed reactions: some praised her for standing her ground

“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult

Others, however, told her she was being unreasonable and thought that visible armpit hair would be a sign of poor grooming

“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult
“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman&#8217;s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Captured Fishermen In Vietnam With An iPhone
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Shares “Kind, Encouraging And Carefully Worded” Rejection Letter From An Employer
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Did “Preacher” Go Too Far with Recent Graphic Jesus Scene?
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2017
I’ve Made 100 Creative Masks For Each Day Of Lockdown, And Here Are My 30 Newest Ones
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Was An I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Necessary?
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2022
50 Outlandish Escapades Of Pets Who Somewhat Succeeded In Stealing Their Owner’s Food (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025