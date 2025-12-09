“Guests May Be Uncomfortable”: Bride And Groom Take Woman’s Hairy Armpits As Personal Insult

Many weddings have a dress code. Usually, it’s black tie or formal attire, and many people agree that violating that etiquette would be bad. In fact, 79% of Americans say that showing up in casual attire would almost always be inappropriate. When it’s a destination wedding, the dress code might be even more important.
For this couple, it was certainly so, as they reprimanded one of their friends about her body hair. Since the event would take place at the beach, the woman was asked to shave her armpit hair, as it would distract other guests. When she stood her ground, the couple got mad, calling her out for doing this as some feminist protest, even though she said she kept her armpit hair for other reasons.
A woman’s armpit hair became a point of debate over her attending her friends’ wedding
The couple asked her to remove it, since it would distract other guests, but she just didn’t feel comfortable
Commenters offered the woman mixed reactions: some praised her for standing her ground
Others, however, told her she was being unreasonable and thought that visible armpit hair would be a sign of poor grooming
