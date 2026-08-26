Thalía: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Thalía
August 26, 1971
Mexico City, Mexico
55 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Thalía?
Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda is a Mexican singer and actress, recognized for her enduring influence on Spanish-language music and television. She has cemented her status as a global Latin pop icon through a multifaceted career.
Her breakout moment came with the hugely popular “María Trilogy” of telenovelas, including *María Mercedes*, *Marimar*, and *María la del Barrio*. These roles captivated billions worldwide and propelled her music career to international success.
Early Life and Education
Born in Mexico City, Mexico, Thalía was the youngest of five daughters to painter Yolanda Miranda Mange and scientist Ernesto Sodi Pallares. Her father’s death when she was five had a profound impact.
She attended the Lycée Franco-Mexicain, becoming bilingual at an early age, and also took ballet and piano classes at the Conservatorio Nacional de Música, fostering her early artistic interests.
Notable Relationships
Thalía has been married to prominent music executive Tommy Mottola since December 2, 2000, following a highly publicized courtship. Their enduring union is often admired for its stability in the entertainment world.
The couple shares two children, Sabrina Sakaë Mottola Sodi and Matthew Alejandro Mottola Sodi. Thalía was previously linked to actor Fernando Colunga during the 1990s.
Career Highlights
Thalía’s music career has spanned decades, with albums like *En Éxtasis*, *Amor a la Mexicana*, and *Arrasando* dominating global charts. She has sold over 25 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Latin music artists.
Beyond music, Thalía launched a successful fashion collection with Macy’s and authored four books, including her memoir *Growing Stronger*. She also hosted The Conexión Thalía Radio Show.
She has collected numerous accolades, including six Billboard Latin Music Awards and eight Lo Nuestro Awards, and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Signature Quote
“I think that nothing is impossible when you want to fulfill a dream.”
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