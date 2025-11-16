Hey Pandas, Post Something You’ve Baked (Closed)

by

I bake almost every day.

Rules: post the most recent thing you baked! Your favorite recipe works as well.

#1 The Chocolate Rasberry Cake I Made For My Grandma

#2 Vanilla Funfetti Cake With Fresh Made Donuts And Cookies On Top

#3 Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Muffins With Lemon Glaze

#4 French Epiphany Cake (Aka Galette Des Rois)

#5 My Christmas Biscuits

#6 Heart Shaped Cookies (Practicing For Valentine’s Day)

#7 Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies, Tasted Like Reeses

#8 My First Loaf

#9 One Of My Favorite Cakes I’ve Made For My Daughter

#10 Do Do Do Do Do Do

#11 First Time Making Chocolate Cream Cheese Brownies

#12 This Took Ages But So Worth It

